Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse. The former Seahawks quarterback has struggled on the field all season, going 3-5 in his eight starts and displaying a shocking regression. This past week against the Titans he posted another dud of a line: a 50% completion rate, one touchdown, one interception, 6.8 yards per attempt, six sacks and a 22.4 QBR – which is not his lowest mark this year.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO