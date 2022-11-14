Read full article on original website
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
Peyton Manning Admits He Fell During an Intense Game of Pickleball with Eli: 'I'm an Average Player'
As a former QB for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being sacked, tackled and taken to the ground. But although his days on the gridiron are years in the past, his unpredictable future on the pickleball court has only just begun.
Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway Signing; Change on Odell Beckham Jr. Chase?
It's not OBJ, but ... The Cowboys played host to former Cleveland Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a tryout and now they’ve signed him.
Jalen Ramsey wants Odell Beckham Jr. back but thinks he'll go to 1 of these 2 teams
Each time the Rams lose, it’s not just their playoff odds that decrease. Their chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. do, too. Beckham is looking to join a contender as he nears a full recovery from an ACL tear, taking his time in picking his next team. The Rams...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tennessee Titans Coach Was Arrested Following Thursday Night Win vs. Packers
A member of the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff put a damper on Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on charges of DUI and speeding. Downing's arrest was processed by Tennessee authorities at 4:36 and he posted bail just over two hours ...
News: Cowboys sign WR, center, Jerry Jones defends Prescott
The Cowboys are looking to put the Green Bay meltdown behind them as quickly as possible. We’re still handing out stars for the effort, though TV execs may be the biggest winners of all, based on the ratings. John Fassel raves over an under-the-radar special teamer, and the loss doesn’t do too much damage to Dallas’s placement in the power rankings.
Peyton Manning chimes in on possibility of becoming NFL commissioner
Peyton Manning is beloved by football fans, particularly by fans in Indianapolis and Denver. It’s not just Colts and Broncos fans who love the former quarterback, though. The good-natured QB-turned-pitchman-turned-commentator had NFL fans calling for him to become the NFL’s commissioner after his excellent Pro Football Hall of Fame speech in 2021.
'He's losing his mind' Broken Russell Wilson using old Seahawks audibles with Broncos
Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse. The former Seahawks quarterback has struggled on the field all season, going 3-5 in his eight starts and displaying a shocking regression. This past week against the Titans he posted another dud of a line: a 50% completion rate, one touchdown, one interception, 6.8 yards per attempt, six sacks and a 22.4 QBR – which is not his lowest mark this year.
Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job
The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season
The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills vs. Browns Game In Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are the home team this Sunday vs. the Browns, but that doesn't exactly mean they'll be playing at home. In wake of major snowstorm hitting the Buffalo area to end this week, the NFL is moving the Week 11 game. The NFL has announce the Bills vs. Browns game is moving ...
Eagles Reportedly Re-Sign Wide Receiver Days After Cutting Him
Following Philadelphia's first loss of the 2022 season on Monday night, the Eagles made the decision to release wide receiver Auden Tate on Tuesday. Just under 48 hours later, Tate is back with the team. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles re-signed Tate to the team's practice squad Thursday ...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
Browns vs. Bills could be moved to Detroit pending forecast
As the weather forecast looks fierce in New York, the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills could be on the move. As they did in 2014, the NFL is discussing the possibility of moving the Browns vs. Bills to Detroit should the weather turn for the worst in Buffalo.
Ravens release first injury report for Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 after coming off of their bye week. They currently boast a 6-3 record, and will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games. Baltimore released their first injury report before the contest against Carolina, with...
PFF believes Raiders could trade QB Derek Carr during 2023 offseason
When the Raiders traded for Davante Adams, the belief was that he and Derek Carr would play the next several seasons together and make the franchise a contender. But after nine games, there is a chance that this will be their only season together. In a recent article by Doug...
