UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase through Saline County

Two people from Texas were arrested Thursday afternoon in Harvey County after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County. The incident began at 2:24 p.m. Thursday west of Salina on Interstate 70 when a Saline County deputy observed a white BMW 328 going 88 mph in a 75 mph zone, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The deputy stopped the car near milepost 247 and made contact with the driver, identified as Braelyn Eskridge, 21, of Aubrey, Texas.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
