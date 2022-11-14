Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Founder Reveals Why He Does Not Want to Work for Elon Musk
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CEO of Major Crypto Exchange Predicts More Failures
Yuzo Kano, the chief executive officer and co-founder of leading Japanese cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer, has predicted that more cryptocurrency businesses are likely to go underwater, Bloomberg reports. Kano says that the FTX debacle has had a “huge” impact on the industry. In addition, the bitFlyer boss has stressed...
Why Is TWT Rallying by 10% Again? Here's Reason
First XRPL-Based USD Stablecoin (USDS) Launched with SEC-Qualified Custodian
Cardano Enters Voltaire Age, Here Are Possible Governance Reforms
Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
Will SHIB Be Able to Return Above $0.00001? Crypto Market Review, November 16
Cardano's Impressive Staking Numbers Are Revealed, Here's What They're About
Cardano is the second largest PoS blockchain in terms of staking market capitalization in monetary terms, according to data from crypto analytics portal CryptoRank. Second only to Ethereum, but by more than double, Cardano has $8.12 billion in ADA tokens staked. Even more impressive is Cardano's staking ratio, i.e., what...
SBF Says He Wants to Raise Liquidity and Restart Business, Here's What's Happening
"Raise liquidity, make customers whole, and restart" Sam Bankman-Fried, who co-founded major exchange FTX which he recently declared insolvent, has taken to Twitter to tell the community that he would like to start his business all over again. He plans to compensate losses to customers first and, after that, to...
Ethereum Turns into First Profitable Blockchain from Top 10 of Crypto Market
Prior to the Merge update and the continuous reduction of issuance, Ethereum has been the "unprofitable" blockchain, just as any cryptocurrency network on the market. However, the situation has changed. The "profitability" of a blockchain is not the same as the profitability of a company in traditional finance. Technically, the...
Cardano: Whales Accumulate as Community Awaits Huge News
"Black Swan" Author Is Optimistic about Current "Crypto Crash," Here's Why
SHIB Price May Have Found Its Bottom, Here's What's Next
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved from Binance, Here's What Happened Here
Uniswap Reportedly Down, Here's What Happened
Major Bank to Start Using XRP Standard, SHIB Sets New Record, David Gokhshtein Says XRP Makes More and More Sense: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SHIB lead dev posts mysterious tweet: "Initial design approved" — Shibarium?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. XRP standard to be used by major Сommonwealth bank: details. According to an announcement by Bank of Australia's largest financial conglomerate,...
One of Largest Ethereum Holders in World Would Surprise You
XRP Trading Volume Surpasses Its $18 Billion Market Cap, What's Cause of Anomaly?
XRP has seen abnormal trading volumes, exceeding the current market capitalization of cryptocurrencies by 33%. With the combined value of all XRPs at $18.56 billion, trading volume in the last seven days is $25 billion. Similar figures among the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap can only be noted for stablecoins, USDT and BUSD.
SHIB Capitalizes on Solana's Failures, Here's What It's About
FTX-Linked Asia's Biggest Bitcoin ATM Network and Exchange Ceases Trading
