Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
CEO of Major Crypto Exchange Predicts More Failures
Yuzo Kano, the chief executive officer and co-founder of leading Japanese cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer, has predicted that more cryptocurrency businesses are likely to go underwater, Bloomberg reports. Kano says that the FTX debacle has had a “huge” impact on the industry. In addition, the bitFlyer boss has stressed...
Cardano: Whales Accumulate as Community Awaits Huge News
First XRPL-Based USD Stablecoin (USDS) Launched with SEC-Qualified Custodian
Will SHIB Be Able to Return Above $0.00001? Crypto Market Review, November 16
Cardano Enters Voltaire Age, Here Are Possible Governance Reforms
Major Bank to Start Using XRP Standard, SHIB Sets New Record, David Gokhshtein Says XRP Makes More and More Sense: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SHIB lead dev posts mysterious tweet: "Initial design approved" — Shibarium?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. XRP standard to be used by major Сommonwealth bank: details. According to an announcement by Bank of Australia's largest financial conglomerate,...
FTX-Linked Asia's Biggest Bitcoin ATM Network and Exchange Ceases Trading
Ethereum Turns into First Profitable Blockchain from Top 10 of Crypto Market
Prior to the Merge update and the continuous reduction of issuance, Ethereum has been the "unprofitable" blockchain, just as any cryptocurrency network on the market. However, the situation has changed. The "profitability" of a blockchain is not the same as the profitability of a company in traditional finance. Technically, the...
Ripple's ODL Solution Gains Substantial Adoption This Year: Report
Blockchain Life 2023
The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27 - 28 in Dubai. Having started in 2017, the forum quickly became one of the TOP-3 events worldwide in the cryptocurrency industry. The forum is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads...
Crypto Hater Roubini Says He Is Not Attacking CZ of Binance, But There's a Catch
Fed’s Kashkari Says Entire Notion of Crypto Is Nonsense
In a recent tweet, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari slammed cryptocurrencies as “nonsense.”. Kashkari’s scathing comment came in a response to a recent article by the Wall Street Journal, which explores how and why plenty of investors turned a blind eye to the failed exchange’s false flags.
Prominent Trader Sees Cardano (ADA) Collapsing to $0.16
In a recent tweet, popular pseudonymous trader il Capo Of Crypto predicts that the price of the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency might potentially plunge to the $0.16-$0.20 range. At press time, ADA is trading $0.32 on major spot exchanges after declining 11.6% over the past week. The native cryptocurrency of the...
Bitcoin Extends Losses as Genesis's Lending Arm Halts Withdrawals
Prominent cryptocurrency firm Genesis has suspended customer withdrawals at its lending arm. Derar Islim, interim chief executive officer, says that withdrawal requests currently exceed the available liquidity. Genesis says that its trading and custody businesses are not affected. Bitcoin plunged to an intraday low of $16,505 on the Bitstamp exchange.
Bitget Raises Its Protection Fund to $300M to Reassure Users after FTX's Collapse
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces that it will increase its Protection Fund to 300 Million USD, in order to provide better protection and further assurance to crypto users. This is part of Bitget's major efforts in building the trust of the crypto market after FTX's collapse, leaving users with massive losses. The initiatives come along with a 5 million USD Builders' Fund to support FTX users, coupled with the plan to share the Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, which is under preparation and will soon be released in 30 days.
SHIB Burn Rate Rises 100% as Lead SHIB Dev Tweets "I Can Double Down Now"
LUNA Collapse: Newly Released Technical Audit Report Sheds Light on UST Depeg
Arthur Hayes Is Ready to Buy Bitcoin at $10,000
In a recent tweet, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes said that he was ready to buy Bitcoin at the $10,000 level. As reported by U.Today, Hayes correctly predicted the Bitcoin price would plunge to $15,000 on Nov. 8. Back then, the largest cryptocurrency was changing hands above $19,000. On Nov....
Nvidia Pours Cold Water on Blockchain
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang does not expect blockchain to play an important role in the company's business. Ethereum's Merge upgrade, which marked Ethereum's transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, unleashed a tsunami of used graphics cards (GPUs). After Ethereum ditched proof of work, millions of GPUs that were used by...
