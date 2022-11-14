Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWII
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election Results
Women's Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 Tennessee
Artificially intelligent studio helps people stay in shape
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Steven Barnard has worked in IT for more than 20 years. Now he is using his experience in technology to introduce a new way for people in Knoxville to exercise, using robotics and artificial intelligence to help people with strength training. “My background is in tech,...
Music student escapes war to continue his education, perform on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirty minutes is just enough time for violinist Marki Lukyniuk to offer comfort to a group of strangers he’s connected to through war. The college student fled the City of Kyiv after Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine. “When they came here, a lot of children were...
Young-Williams Animal Center sees influx of donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has received a large influx of donations after calling on the community last week for dog and cat food. The shelter received more than 9,000 pounds of dry pet food and more than 162,000 ounces of wet pet food, shelter representatives told WVLT News.
East Tennessee woman celebrates 100th birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A century ago, life was much simpler, with no cell phones or computers. A lot has clearly changed since and one East Tennessee woman has lived through it all. The happy birthday song, is a tune Imogene Shipe has heard 100 times. Shipe hit the century...
Winterfest underway in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s Winterfest is underway with more from the all new Shadrack experience at Soaky Mountain Waterpark and extra skating at Wilderness at the Smokies. The new experience lets you pretend you’re the character in a book. “Supersize storybook adventure. It’s a different experience than...
UT School of Veterinary Medicine looks to lead the way as vet numbers dwindle
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a recent report, the veterinarian profession will be short nearly 41,000 qualified vets by 2030. An ailing number was brought on by pandemic adoptions, retirements, compassion fatigue, and more. “We’re coming back from that but the workforce challenges that happened before during and after...
Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
Cedar Bluff Elementary students keeping the school's tradition for Fantasy of Trees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at Cedar Bluff Elementary are busy making Christmas ornaments for a very special tree. The ornaments are for their Fantasy of Trees entry benefitting the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. First-grade teacher Lindsey Harkleroad said she made decorations for Fantasy of Trees while in second...
Rounding up change to help the Salvation Army
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 500 children are relying on the Salvation Army in Sevier County for a Merry Christmas. This season, the Incredible Christmas Place is rounding up change to help raise thousands of dollars. A wall around the cash wrap line shows just how generous customers at...
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Glass recycling facility opens in Blount County
Youth baseball team from Idaho honors Ryan Knauss and others killed in Kabul. Gametime Academy in Meridian, Idaho is honoring the 13 US service members killed in Kabul by having each player wear the name of one of the fallen troops on their jersey. Updated: 2 hours ago. The owners...
Tennessee debuts all-orange helmets ahead of South Carolina matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials have announced that the Vols will wear orange helmets in the game against South Carolina on Saturday. The alternative uniforms feature an all-orange helmet with white pants and white jerseys. This is the first time UT players have worn orange helmets since the...
Knox County Health Department offering free diabetes prevention course
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is offering a free program for people who live or work in Knox County to help prevent type 2 diabetes. “Prediabetes is very, very common but most people don’t know they have it. So we have a program that helps people prevent type 2 diabetes,” said Kaela McIver with the Knox County Health Department.
From hornet's nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Hops and Holler's owner talks future plans after announcing bar's closing.
One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a bridge before the vehicle caught on fire. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry Plains Pike for an apparent road rage incident Wednesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Former...
Goodwill offers digital training for formerly incarcerated
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goodwill is working with Google to provide digital skills programs to help people who have served jail time looking to transition back into the workforce. The program includes funding from Google to help more than 500 nonprofits around the country, including Goodwill Industries Knoxville. Goodwill said...
UT QB Hendon Hooker up for prestigious honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Wednesday. The Vols’ redshirt senior signal caller seeks to become the second UT player to win the award after offensive lineman Trey Smith took home the prestigious honor back in 2019.
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
More wind at times makes an already chilly day feel even colder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the sunshine sticks around for several days, but temperatures stay well below average through the weekend. We’re monitoring increasing clouds to rain chances around Thanksgiving. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
