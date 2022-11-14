ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s New Law Guns Down Your Rights

I see a train wreck coming in Oregon between citizen civil rights and a new voter- approved law no one seems ready for. Voters narrowly approved Measure 114 after most of the media told them it only required a permit to buy a gun and it was all about safety.
Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114

Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
Texas breaks all-time record for total jobs – again

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Just over a week after winning another term as Texas Governor, Greg Abbott now celebrates new numbers showing record job growth in the Lone Star State. Employment releases from the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics illustrate that Texas experienced...
TxDOT launches statewide holiday anti-drunk driving campaign

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is urging you to avoid driving while intoxicated, and it is launching a campaign ahead of Thanksgiving to do it. The ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets’ campaign comes with real-world illustrations of both drunk driving offenders and survivors who offer...
