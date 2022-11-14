The 2-1-4: SMU pulls away from USF, secures bowl eligibility

SMU RB Camar Wheaton. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU Football secured bowl eligibility with a 41-23 win over USF on Saturday in Tampa. The Mustangs used an explosive 2nd half, outscoring the Bulls 24-6, to move to 6-4.

Up next is a huge matchup on Thursday for SMU’s chances at an AAC Championship game appearance. SMU travels to Tulane for a 6:30 p.m. CT game on ESPN.

For the 10th time this season for Dallas’ team, it’s time for the 2-1-4. Two players of the game, one stat that stood out and four takeaways.

Two SMU players of the game

RB Camar Wheaton: Wheaton exploded with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries after missing the Houston game. That type of performance is exactly the confidence booster he needs down the stretch. If SMU’s two-headed monster of Lavine and Wheaton is rolling like this, it could be huge for SMU’s chances at a strong finish.

DL DeVere Levelston: Watching SMU’s defense, I felt Levelston had one of his best days. He led the defensive line with five tackles, added a sack and was just disruptive. SMU held running back Brian Battie below his season average per carry by around a yard. Levelston was a big part of that effort coming together.

One stat to know

6.7 yards per rush. SMU’s rushing attack took over this one with Wheaton and Lavine pacing the strong ground game. USF’s rush defense is poor, allowing almost 300 yards to Temple. Against SMU, the Bulls almost did the same. The Mustangs cruised on the ground with big play after big play. Another strong ground performance will be tough to replicate against Tulane’s strong defense, but the group is gaining confidence. SMU’s offensive line is coming together as of late to help with that healthy average yards per rush.

Four takeaways from the USF game

Tanner Mordecai stays hot: If not for drops, an already efficient day for Mordecai would’ve been even better. Since his return, he’s totaled 10 touchdowns vs. Houston and two vs. USF, but his efficiency is at a terrific level. He’s not turned the ball over, key in both games. He’s been pinpoint with most passes. Mordecai’s starting to take over this offense in a big way, helped out by the strong ground performances from Tyler Lavine and Camar Wheaton.

Jordan Kerley continues to be key: If you look at the games where SMU had Kerley for an entire game, the Mustangs are nearly unbeatable. They were in control against Maryland, then Kerley went down. He got nicked up late against Cincinnati. Now, he’s back and had a huge game with seven receptions for 156 yards and a score. When Kerley’s healthy, it’s clear SMU is able to get things rolling and is a much better team and offense.

Defense settles in for 2nd half: SMU played a lot of players on Saturday with backups like Darren Brown, Kamryn Farrar, JaQwondis Burns, Ahmaad Moses, Kevaris Hall and others seeing extended action. With Ar’mani Johnson, Stephon Wright and Roderick Roberson among those out, SMU had to rely on others to play more. That included Brown, Hall and Moses. That trio stepped up with Moses adding four tackles and a sack. The defense allowed 17 2nd quarter points from the Bulls, but outside of that, Symons’ starting bunch pitched a shutout.

Once again, tackling was hit or miss (literally) as SMU was able to contain the USF ground game for a good portion of the game, limiting the Bulls to 40 yards or less on the ground each of the first three quarters. A few explosive pass plays in the 2nd quarter aided the Bulls in scoring. The backups gave up a late touchdown and some 4th quarter yardage, but overall, SMU controlled the game when its starters were in.

Colin Rogers becoming a weapon: Yes, Rogers missed a 53-yard field goal that gave USF a short field at the end of the 1st half, but he’s settling in really well. Rogers is 12-of-15 on the year with a long of 46. His misses, for the most part, were from long range. His 53-yard attempt was long enough and struck well, just wide right. Looking ahead, at some point he’s going to be called upon to kick a game winning field goal. He’s showed terrific poise so far.