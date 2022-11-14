ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky's NIL Collective, The 15 Club, launches

By Tyler Thompson
 4 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Supporting Kentucky’s players in name, image, and likeness (NIL) just got much easier. Athlete Advantage just launched The 15 Club, Kentucky’s new NIL collective. Fans will be able to contribute and engage with Wildcats in over 25 varsity sports through one-time donations or monthly memberships. Contributions open access to special events, fan experiences, merchandise, and marketing opportunities with student-athletes, which, in turn, allows those athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness.

There are various membership levels starting at $25/month. Fans can also make a one-time donation. Ninety percent of the net proceeds will be paid directly to the student-athletes.

Commonwealth: $25/month

  • Support of UK Student-Athletes
  • Club Membership
  • Welcome Letter
  • Access to The 15 Club Marketplace
  • The 15 Club Decal
  • The 15 Club T-Shirt
  • 1 entry into the monthly raffle for tickets, experiences, and autographs
  • 2 Tickets to a Unique Fan Experience

Bluegrass: $50/month

  • Everything in Commonwealth Package, plus…
  • Premium Player Content
  • 15% Discount on all apparel in the 15 Club Marketplace
  • The 15 Club Hat
  • Limited Edition Signed Photo
  • 1 additional entry into the monthly raffle (2 total entries)
  • 2 Additional Tickets to a Unique Fan Experience (total of 4 tickets)

Thoroughbred: $100/month

  • Everything in Bluegrass Package, plus…
  • Limited Edition Signed Football
  • The 15 Club ¾ Zip Pullover
  • Personal Video Message from player
  • 1 additional entry into the monthly raffle (3 total entries)

Colonel: $250/month

  • Everything in Thoroughbred Package, plus…
  • An Intimate VIP Event with Players
  • Additional Video Message from player
  • 1 additional entry into the monthly raffle (4 total entries)
  • Custom Jersey
  • 2 Spots in The 15 Club Golf Annual Golf Scramble

Champion: $500/month

  • Everything in the Colonel Package, PLUS…
  • A VIP Dinner with Kentucky Student-Athletes
  • Live Video Conference Call with student-athlete for family, friends or employees
  • 1 additional entry into the monthly raffle (5 total entries)
  • Autographed Helmet

Team Member: One-time Donation

  • Thank You Letter
  • Decal
  • Access to The 15 Club Marketplace

Unique fan experiences include game watch parties, fan fests featuring multiple players, football tailgates, player meet and greets, and player camps for kids. Per NCAA rules, The 15 Club is not affiliated with the University of Kentucky; however, it does work closely with the athletic department to ensure deals with student-athletes fully comply with UK and NCAA NIL policies and guidelines.

For more details, including answers to Frequently Asked Questions, and to sign up, visit Kentucky15.com.

