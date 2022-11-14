ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian defends not giving Bijan Robinson the ball in the red zone

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIiDI_0jAIC36u00
Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Star Texas running back Bijan Robinson was essentially eliminated by the TCU defense last Saturday. The junior running back had over 1100 yards entering the game against the Horned Frogs, and was held to just 29 total rushing yards on 12 carries on Saturday.

A letdown performance from the Texas rushing attack in the biggest game of the regular season. But what was really frustrating for fans during the TCU loss was the lack of Robinson usage inside the red zone. Particularly, there were two turnovers on downs by UT in the fourth quarter. And on both sequences, the Longhorns went down with the ball in Quinn Ewers’ hands every single play.

One of the series took place with goal-to-go, where Robinson failed to touch the ball once in the four failed tries at the end zone. After the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian was peppered with questions about the lack of Robinson in those situations. To which he defended the game plan and explained that running the ball just hadn’t worked against TCU.

“Yeah, well the first one, we went to a little bit of tempo. Bijan was the back on the field, he got the one carry down there. You know, we weren’t very effective running the ball all night. We were actually trying to get Bijan on a wheel route the second time we were down there, just didn’t see him. But hey, you try to do what what you’re doing that might be working that got you down there. And clearly we were throwing the ball to get down there. And the run game just wasn’t wasn’t clicking the way we would have liked to tonight.”

Just a bad night everywhere for the Texas offense, especially on the ground, though. While Robinson should seemingly get the ball in that situation as the star of the team, Steve Sarkisian is right: the runs just hadn’t worked. So if he did run Robinson and Texas still didn’t score, would fans be all over the coaching staff for trying the same thing that had already failed all night? Probably so.

Tough weekend for Longhorn football.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hornfm.com

Intern Brock: Why Texas’ Biggest Loss on Saturday Wasn’t on the Field

Opinion: Why Texas’ biggest loss on Saturday wasn’t on the field. On Saturday, No. 18 Texas lost to No. 4 TCU at home in a game at home, where they were 7.5 point favorites. To make matters worse, they did not look good. Texas only had 3 players make a catch, whereas TCU had 11, and they only had 6 (!) players even register an offensive statistic on the stat sheet. Texas averaged 1.3 yards per carry with only 28 rushing yards and their best player, Bijan Robinson, only had 12 touches.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked

The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
AUSTIN, TX
cravedfw

Lockhart, TX Gains a Piece of Texas BBQ History

Authentic Texas hospitality and barbecue has made its way back to its roots in Lockhart by way of the Black family – Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike and Mark. Nestled on 900 North Colorado Street, Terry Black’s Barbecue brings brisket, beef ribs, and ice-cold beer as they welcome their third location opening.
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas

With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
AUSTIN, TX
maloriesadventures.com

The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas

Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy