Steve Sarkisian defends not giving Bijan Robinson the ball in the red zone

Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Star Texas running back Bijan Robinson was essentially eliminated by the TCU defense last Saturday. The junior running back had over 1100 yards entering the game against the Horned Frogs, and was held to just 29 total rushing yards on 12 carries on Saturday.

A letdown performance from the Texas rushing attack in the biggest game of the regular season. But what was really frustrating for fans during the TCU loss was the lack of Robinson usage inside the red zone. Particularly, there were two turnovers on downs by UT in the fourth quarter. And on both sequences, the Longhorns went down with the ball in Quinn Ewers’ hands every single play.

One of the series took place with goal-to-go, where Robinson failed to touch the ball once in the four failed tries at the end zone. After the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian was peppered with questions about the lack of Robinson in those situations. To which he defended the game plan and explained that running the ball just hadn’t worked against TCU.

“Yeah, well the first one, we went to a little bit of tempo. Bijan was the back on the field, he got the one carry down there. You know, we weren’t very effective running the ball all night. We were actually trying to get Bijan on a wheel route the second time we were down there, just didn’t see him. But hey, you try to do what what you’re doing that might be working that got you down there. And clearly we were throwing the ball to get down there. And the run game just wasn’t wasn’t clicking the way we would have liked to tonight.”

Just a bad night everywhere for the Texas offense, especially on the ground, though. While Robinson should seemingly get the ball in that situation as the star of the team, Steve Sarkisian is right: the runs just hadn’t worked. So if he did run Robinson and Texas still didn’t score, would fans be all over the coaching staff for trying the same thing that had already failed all night? Probably so.

Tough weekend for Longhorn football.