Hydrogen-Powered Hyperion XP-1 Makes Public Debut With 2,000 HP And A 1,000-Mile Range
Remember the hydrogen-powered Hyperion XP-1 which made headlines in August 2020 with its impressive specs? Well, the first model from the California-based startup made its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, still looking like a vehicle built by an alien civilization. The Hyperion XP-1 is still in prototype...
Waymo’s Zeekr Robotaxi Still Needs A Firm Hand On The Wheel
It’s more than six months since we last spotted a prototype of Zeekr’s robotaxi, but it doesn’t show any sign of ditching its steering wheel just yet. Judging by the crudely-painted “009” identifiers on the front and sides of this prototype it’s the same vehicles our spy photographers snapped testing in Sweden last March, the main difference being that the newer images show it with some equipment strapped to the roof.
Electric Truck Stops In 2035 Will Need As Much Juice As A Small Town, Report Claims
Electric power has already transformed the passenger car market, and big trucks are next. Tesla will officially unveil its Semi EV on December 1 and hopes to pump out up to 50,000 electric trucks per year as early as 2024. And it’s far from the only company electrifying commercial vehicles.
Europe’s Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Sells Out In Under 24 Hours
Pre-sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition started in select European markets on November 9, but the demand for the EV was so high that all of the 2,500 units sold out in less than 24 hours. The Ioniq 6 First Edition was offered in Germany, the UK, France,...
Buick Channels Electra-X Concept For Stretched And Facelifted Encore GX In China
Buick might not be cool in North America, but it’s a big hit in China, where the brands design’s are often much bolder. Some of Buick’s Asian-market offerings, like the striking Century minivan, would be totally alien to American buyers, but others, like the Encore GX are built in South Korea and China, and sold both there and in the U.S, where the model was launched for the 2020 model year.
New Buick Electra 5 EV Breaks Cover Completely Undisguised In China
Official photos of the upcoming, all-electric Buick Electra E5, have been published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in China. The photos show the Ultium-based, five-seat, electric crossover in all its glory. It features a design that is reminiscent of the Electra X concept, albeit significantly toned down...
Tesla’s New Quicksilver Color Actually Looks Pretty Nice
A new color has just been introduced by Tesla and while it doesn’t rival some of the bright colors offered by some other premium brands, it does catch the eye. The new color is dubbed Quicksilver and is produced exclusively at Giga Berlin, the automaker’s German production facility. Found within this factory is an advanced new paint shop that can apply up to 13 layers of paint. This particular Tesla Model Y was displayed by the car manufacturer at the recent Auto Zurich event in Switzerland.
Alfa Romeo’s Plug-In Hybrid Tonale Coming To U.S. But Planned 2.0 Turbo Axed, CEO Says
Alfa Romeo’s plans to bring the Tonale SUV in North America have taken a dramatic twist according to a report that claims the only version offered will be the Q4 PHEV that launched in Europe yesterday. Alfa Romeo’s plug-in hybrid Tonale joins the front-wheel drive mild-hybrid Tonale in Alfa’s...
New Fiat 500 EV Coming Stateside, Will Be Shown In Los Angeles
Fiat is hanging on by a thread in the United States, but the company isn’t throwing in the towel. Quite the opposite as the brand is teasing the return of the 500e. Set to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th, the redesigned hatch should be virtually identical to the European variant that was introduced in 2020.
GM Signs Deal For Canadian Nickel To Reduce Cost Of EV Batteries
General Motors aims to cut the cost of battery cells with a new partnership for a supply of nickel from Canada. The automaker announced today that it has signed a term sheet for the long-term supply of battery-grade nickel sulfate from mining company Vale. The supplier will source the equivalent...
GM Says Its Dealers Have Fixed Over 11,000 Tesla EVs Since 2021
General Motors has a “new business” and that’s servicing Tesla electric vehicles at its dealerships. Since 2021, GM claims that its dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla EVs across the nation. The business is a growing one it says and comes at a time when Tesla is still fine-tuning its own service model.
VW Could Delay Trinity EV Until 2030 And Scrap €2 Billion German Factory
Volkswagen may delay its flagship Trinity EV project from 2026 to the end of the decade under the leadership of new chief executive Oliver Blume. The automaker’s flagship EV has been in the works for quite some time and was due to use the forthcoming SSP platform. Plans developed by former chief executive Herbert Diess called for production of it to start in 2026 at a planned €2 billion ($2.07 billion) factory near its headquarters in Wolfsburg.
2024 Kia Seltos Combines Classier Looks With Updated Interior And 195 HP Turbo Engine
Kia’s winning streak continues as the company has used the Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a significantly improved Seltos. Looking far more refined than its predecessor, the 2024 Seltos features a bold front fascia with a larger tiger nose grille that can be outfitted with available “Star Map” LED accents. Further below, there’s a new front bumper with larger intakes that now house vertical fog lights.
Geely’s Cute New Panda Wants To Conquer China’s EV Market
Chinese consumers will soon have yet another new electric vehicle available to buy and this is it. Dubbed the Panda (now where have we heard that name before?) it has been brought to life by Geely and has very similar overall proportions to the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, the nation’s best-selling electric vehicle.
Mercedes Dealer Trying To Sell GT Black Series For Double The Price After $336,840 Markup
No one is going to deny that the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is a beast. In fact, it was once the fastest production car to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife. However, not even a vehicle as prized as this should be hit with a nearly 100 percent price markup. Veteran...
VW Golf And GTI Will Live On As EVs, Next-Gen Model Might Be Called The ID. Golf
This summer, reports out of Germany suggested the current Volkswagen Golf could be the last as the company focuses on electric vehicles. However, in an interview with Autocar, Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer suggested that’s not the case. As he noted, “We would not let go of the Golf name, no way.”
2023 Toyota Prius Makes The Iconic Plug-In Hybrid Better In All Areas
The fifth-generation Toyota Prius has just been unveiled in Japan, just prior to the North American variant launching. With the new Prius, Toyota set about overhauling its most famous of hybrid models making it significantly more dynamic, roomier, and far more visually appealing than its predecessors. It wants it to evoke enthusiasm within those that own it. Significant improvements have also been made to the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
2024 Subaru Impreza, NACTOY Finalists, And Drako Dragon Hyper-SUV: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Subaru today took the wraps off the new, sixth-generation Impreza at the LA Auto Show. Coming for the 2024 model year, the automaker is killing the sedan version as well as the manual gearbox option. However, there is also good news as Subaru brings back the 2.5 RS model in the Impreza lineup, for the first time since 2005. Predictably, the new Impreza shares much in common with its stablemate, the recently revealed Crosstrek, adopting hatchback looks with the omission of the adventurous bits.
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Lands In Europe But Only Has 288 HP
The Ford Ranger Raptor has officially touched down in Europe, allowing buyers on the Old Continent to see what the capable pickup truck is all about. Just as in other markets, including Australia, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, whereas this engine churns out a cool 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in Australia, in Europe it is capped at 288 hp and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm). This is because of stricter emissions standards in the European Union.
Five 2016 VW Golf R Models Have Faulty Windshield Wipers And Need A Fix
An issue with the front windshield wipers of the 2016 Golf R has prompted Volkswagen to issue a recall of the hot hatch. Fortunately for the automaker, the issue isn’t widespread. A recall notice reveals that incorrect windshield wiper software may have been installed when the Golf R was...
