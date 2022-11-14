Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Subaru today took the wraps off the new, sixth-generation Impreza at the LA Auto Show. Coming for the 2024 model year, the automaker is killing the sedan version as well as the manual gearbox option. However, there is also good news as Subaru brings back the 2.5 RS model in the Impreza lineup, for the first time since 2005. Predictably, the new Impreza shares much in common with its stablemate, the recently revealed Crosstrek, adopting hatchback looks with the omission of the adventurous bits.

8 HOURS AGO