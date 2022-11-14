Read full article on original website
George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred
George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
John Legend: I Wasn’t A Good Partner To Chrissy
John Legend admitted that he “wasn’t a great partner” to Chrissy Teigen at the beginning of their relationship.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out. Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels
More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
