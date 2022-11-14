ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsgw.com

Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges

A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage

State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
CLIO, MI
The Saginaw News

Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Muder in 2020 Slaying of Two Women

A Saginaw man may spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing two women. The incident took place March 14, 2020 at a home on Gallagher Street. 57-year-old Jerome Rogers entered the home and shot 72-year-old Hortense Williams and her 48-year-old daughter, Teresa Allen to death. He also shot two other people, a man and a woman, though they both survived.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Saginaw residence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting outside a residence in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. The 20-year-old victim,...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Shot to Death in Flint

A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses

The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result. A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Renee Lyon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with a 2019 murder. Lyon, 53, was convicted in October in the death of Judy Ann Terry. Lyon has no chance of parole. Terry was found unresponsive on South Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2019....
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy