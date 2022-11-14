The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result. A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO