AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
JL Beers in Moorhead set to permanently close
(Moorhead, MN) -- A popular burger and beer spot in Moorhead is officially closing its doors for good. After previously closing down to gain and train more staff, the JL Beers in Moorhead took to social media Thursday evening to announce those staffing issues have not been resolved, resulting in the location having to close down for good.
Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf opening in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures continue to dip, a new facility is opening for golf-lovers to enjoy the sport indoors. Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf is opening in December of 2022, according to their website. Dogleg North will be offering indoor golf, food and drinks...
Black Friday Preview with West Acres & More FM Shopping!
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and with that comes one of the biggest shopping events in the nation. Black Friday is a day filled with deals and dollar signs, and West Acres is Fargo’s central hub for it. On Friday, Nov 25, the mall will be opening its door for the post-Thanksgiving retail craze, and we want to make sure you’re prepared for the day!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Brian Shawn Previews This Weekends NDSU-UND Harvest Bowl Game
Brian Shawn UND football play-by-play for Midco Sports joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They preview the annual Harvest Bowl game, including what we should expect this Saturday as NDSU and UND square off with playoff implications on the line.
NDSU VS UND: ND’s Super Bowl, What You Need To Know
Hard to believe the final regular game of the football season is here. Where did the time go? How could this be? Regardless if you are a Bison fan or alumni like us, or if you are on the other side (UND) like our amigo Rock'n Rick, it's been a season gone by too quickly. Saturday, November 19th, 2022, ends with the 47th Annual Harvest Bowl bringing North Dakota's biggest rivals head-to-head. NDSU no. 4-ranked faces 16th-ranked UND in the Harvest Bowl hosted at the Fargodome. With Missouri Valley Football conference having NDSU in second place and UND only one game behind in third place, this has the makings for a terrific match. The game kicks off at 2:30pmCST but we know the fans will be tailgating, and the early bird gets more than just a premium spot to setup camp Saturday morning.
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
‘Wheels Fall Off’ Train Car Traveling Through Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BNSF workers continued to work on a rail line in Detroit Lakes along Highway 10 after a train car malfunction late Monday afternoon. An axle on one of the BNSF cars malfunctioned, Monday afternoon between Randolph Road and Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes. It appears the wheels came off a hopper car causing a backup for local car and train traffic. The incident damaged railroad ties and sensors.
City of Detroit Lakes Reopens West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes reopened West Lake Drive, Tuesday. That stretch of West Lake Drive has been closed for nearly the entire summer as crews have been working on narrowing the roadway, adding curb and gutter, new sanitary sewer services, and adding a multi-use trail on the East side of the roadway.
Game Preview: UND to Square Off with NDSU
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – North Dakota will visit North Dakota State on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Bison is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. inside the Fargodome. The game will be carried by AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
Watch an intense ice storm wreak havoc on a Fargo driving range
If you've ever seen the classic movie "Fargo," you probably associate freezing conditions with that part of the country. There are the icy roads. Icy ponds. Icy parking lots. William H. Macy's character losing his shit using an ice scraper on his car. Point is, there's a lot of ice (as well as blood), and, well, the videos you're about to see aren't going to change your perception.
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Car catches fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a car caught fire near West Acres Mall. The fire broke out Wednesday night near 38th Street Southwest and the I-29 exit ramp. No word on the cause or whether there were any injuries. If you have any information on...
This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
