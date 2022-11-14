Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
njbmagazine.com
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Opens Center to Treat Cardiac Conditions
New Brunswick-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS) have established the Cardiac Amyloidosis and Cardiomyopathy Center, located at the hospital. The multidisciplinary center seeks to diagnose patients with rare, but potentially fatal, amyloid conditions earlier, as well as treat them more effectively through personalized medicine.
paramuspost.com
The Valley Hospital is the First to Utilize the Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Transcatheter Heart Valve
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, November 15, 2022 – The Valley Hospital has become the first center in the tristate area to utilize the Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Transcatheter Heart Valve to improve patient outcomes during a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure. A TAVR procedure is a minimally invasive...
paramuspost.com
Felician University Doctoral Students Receive Executive Women of New Jersey Awards
RUTHERFORD, NJ – Felician University is proud to announce that Alexis Libert and Vanvian Hoo, doctoral students in the School of Arts and Sciences, have been selected as recipients of 2022 Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) Awards. Ms. Libert is the winner of the EWNJ Prudential Award and...
paramuspost.com
THE FRANKLN DEBUTS FULL SUITE OF FIVE-STAR INDOOR AMENITIES
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – Adoni Property Group has officially unveiled the full suite of five-star amenities that serves as the foundation for the overall lifestyle experience at The Franklin, the brand-new luxury rental building in the desirable Bergen County borough of Franklin Lakes. The professionally designed spaces have been...
wrnjradio.com
Three Atlantic Health System Medical Centers get ‘A’ grade for safety by Leapfrog for fall 2022
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System, an integrated care delivery system in New Jersey committed to building healthier communities, today announced that three of its hospitals, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Chilton Medical Center all earned the highest possible safety rating of ‘A’ by The Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades.
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
paramuspost.com
The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office
HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
morristowngreen.com
Mansion in May 2023 to benefit Morristown Medical Center training program
From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center is pleased to announce that proceeds from its 20th Mansion in May 2023 Designer Showhouse and Gardens to be held at Three Fields in Mendham Borough will support the expansion and modernization of the Institute of Bioskills Training and Innovation (IBTI) at Morristown Medical Center.
Fire In Oradell Medical Building Doused
Firefighters quickly doused a Friday morning fire in an Oradell medical building. The apparently electrical fire broke out in an oxygen room in the three-story office building on Kinderkamack Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. Firefighters contained it to that room, kept the flames from spreading and had the blaze extinguished...
Guide: Signs of Alzheimer's disease and resources for patients and families
Whether you are a patient, a family member, or a supportive friend, if Alzheimer’s disease is in your life, help is within your reach.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY TO OFFER ONE-TIME AMERICAN RESCUE FUND ARTS AND HISTORY GRANT PROGRAM
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs are excited to announce that $500,000 of American Rescue Funds have been allocated to eligible Bergen County non-profit arts and history organizations and eligible individual working artists and historians who have been impacted by COVID-19. The purpose of this grant is to reimburse costs for work-related operating expenses from 3/1/2020 to the present. These include work-space rental, supplies, equipment, and payroll. All expense reimbursements sought require proof of purchase in the form of payroll registers, receipts, etc.
paramuspost.com
The Provident Bank Foundation Awards $20,000 Grant to Center for Hope & Safety
Funds will support the agency’s 24-hour Emergency Shelter for victims of domestic violence. Rochelle Park, N.J. (November 16, 2022) – The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) has ensured that those who suffer from the trauma of violence in their homes will continue to have a safe, secure place to seek shelter in Bergen County.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
paramuspost.com
National Council of Jewish Women Bergen County Section
Highlights Reproductive Rights With A Showing of ‘If These Walls Could Talk’ at the Teaneck International Film Festival. TEANECK, NJ (November 16, 2022) - The National Council of Jewish Women Bergen County Section (NCJW BCS), a grassroots organization of volunteers and advocates who turn progressive ideals into action, is sponsoring a showing and discussion about Nancy Savoca’s 1996 film ‘If These Walls Could Talk’. The film, part of the Teaneck International Film Festival (TIFF), will be screened on Sunday, November 20 at 12 p.m. at Temple Emeth, located at 1666 Windsor Rd, Teaneck NJ. This event is free and open to the general public, but seats must be reserved in advance at https://www.teaneckfilmfestival.org/.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bloomfield, NJ
Nestled in the suburban edges of the New York Tri-State Area, Bloomfield is an unassuming township in New Jersey with plenty to share. It belongs to Essex County, the 18th largest township in the state. Bloomfield’s tree-lined streets, historic homes, and many community parks have made living here a nice...
hudsonvalleypress.com
RCC Nursing Program Ranks in the Top 5 in New York
ROCKLAND COUNTY – Rockland Community College has once again received two prestigious recognitions for its Nursing Program. NursingProcess.org, a website that compiles nursing education and career information data, ranked RCC’s program # 2 out of 153 New York State Board of Nursing approved schools to pursue an associate degree program in nursing. In addition, RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization, released its annual list of the 2023 Best RN programs and ranked the Rockland Community College nursing program fifth out of 103 in New York State.
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Out-Of-Control SUV Crosses Palisades Parkway Median, Slams Head-On Into Uber Carrying Diabetic
Responders feared the worst after an out-of-control SUV crossed the grass median of the Palisades Interstate Parkway and slammed head-on into an Uber headed in the opposite direction. What's more, the Uber passenger was suffering a medical episode and was going in and out of consciousness when officers arrived an...
manhassetpress.com
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
Update: A reader, John Ferrari, principal of Babson Real Estate Advisors, wrote to correct us about the incorrect figure for what he called the store’s gross leasable area in our original story. Linking to the building owner’s website showed the figure as 161,570 square feet. We regret the error.
Comments / 0