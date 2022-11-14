ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Echo, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
storereporter.com

New Indian & Italian food for Rockville Pike, holiday pop-up bar at the mall

New Indian restaurant replacing the just-closed Slapfish on Rockville Pike: Rasa, a fast-casual concept making its first move into Maryland. Rasa is headed by Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman, second-generation restaurateurs whose fathers own D.C.’s Indique and Rockville’s Bombay Bistro. This will be the fifth location for their five-year-old venture, which presents Indian food in a Cava-style format. Starting with a bowl of basmati rice, customers add proteins like chicken tikka and turmeric ginger shrimp, along with add-ons like pickled radish, charred eggplant, mint cilantro chutney, tamarind coconut powder and masala beets. Opening date TBD.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In

A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum

Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
theburn.com

Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down

Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar

On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
DCist

In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’

Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism

BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
alxnow.com

New sandwich shop coming to Torpedo Factory building

A new sandwich shop could be coming to the Torpedo Factory building at 101 N. Union Street. In a new special use permit filed to the City of Alexandria, the Hyndford Street Hospitality LLC said it plans to open a small sandwich shop in the space. “We expect our patrons...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
gmufourthestate.com

ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville gas station broken into

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at a Rockville gas station early yesterday morning, November 16, 2022. The burglary was reported at a gas station in the 5500 block of Norbeck Road at 12:17 AM Wednesday. That is the Exxon station at the Rock Creek Village Center. Officers responding to the scene found evidence of forced entry at the business.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Issues Hypothermia Alert Until 1 p.m. Thursday

Montgomery County issued a Hypothermia Alert from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday. The county issues the alert when temperature and/or wind chill is forecasted to go below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. County Emergency Management and Homeland Security tells residents to expect wind chills below 32 degrees. Warning signs of...
dcnewsnow.com

Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery County

Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery …. Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Election night. Election. Maryland...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy