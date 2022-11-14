ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado votes to dedicate $300 million annually to housing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Facing sky-high housing prices, Colorado residents have voted to direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting the state’s tax law.

As housing crises bubble up nationwide, the measure was the only statewide affordable housing initiative in the country to make the 2022 election ballot, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The measure, Proposition 123, narrowly passed with about 52% of state voters approving it, according to unofficial results Monday, with some votes yet to be counted.

“It will make Colorado the first state in the country to be on the path to solve the affordable housing crisis,” said Mike Johnston, president and CEO of Gary Community Ventures, an organization focused on housing that was behind the midterm measure.

Johnston said he believes the measure, which creates a permanent stream of funding for housing and homelessness, “will quickly become a national model for taking on affordable housing.”

The initiative directs 0.1% of Colorado’s taxable income to programs that include helping essential workers such as teachers and nurses buy homes, while financially supporting local governments to increase housing stock by 3% every year.

Proponents of the proposition estimate it will create 170,000 houses and rental units over two decades. They say that will help make up part of what U.S. Census Bureau data shows is a shortage of about 225,000 homes in Colorado.

Although the measure didn’t have an organized opposition, it faced some opposition because it will eat into tax refunds guaranteed to residents under a state constitutional amendment called the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, which voters tend to favor.

TABOR caps the amount of money the government can spend annually and mandates refunds of any revenue surpassing that cap. For the 2021 tax year, Colorado taxpayers each received $750 refunds.

Michael Fields, senior advisor to the conservative group Advance Colorado Action, which opposed the measure, said he believes that the the initiative would’ve failed if there had been a coordinated opposition and if more voters knew it would reduce TABOR checks.

Now that it has passed, said Fields, “there’s a big test for this coming up: Does it follow through on the promises of building units, driving down costs and helping homeless people?”

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Thursday’s vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform. The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as the Blue Sky People, while the Cheyenne hold an annual renewal-of-life ceremony called Blue Sky.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. A margin that small qualifies for an automatic recount under Colorado law, in a race that has garnered national attention as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after clinching a narrow majority Wednesday night. As counties finalized unofficial results on Thursday, Boebert’s already slim lead was cut in half. All but one of the 27 counties in the district had reported final results by Thursday evening. Otero County plans to finalize its numbers on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said. Funding for the payments comes from a $250,000 donation as a result of a class action settlement, DHHR said. “DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993, the third of four scheduled executions in the U.S. over a two-day stretch. With Richard Stephen Fairchild’s execution, the state has now put to death seven people since it resumed carrying out executions in October 2021. In that time, Oklahoma has carried out more executions than neighboring Texas, which since 1976 has executed far more people than any other state. More than half of the 40 people currently on Oklahoma’s death row have execution dates set over the next two years after the state Court of Criminal Appeals issued a moratorium in 2015 following a botched execution and two drug mix-ups in the death chamber. Fairchild’s execution was the 16th in the U.S. this year — including one in Texas and one in Arizona on Wednesday — up from last year’s three-decade low of 11. An execution scheduled for later Thursday in Alabama was eventually called off after officials who were up against a midnight deadline couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head in the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at trial. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who wanted to take over Redmond’s printing business. In Texas late Wednesday, prison officials executed an inmate for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee was given a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57. Hamm said they established one line but were unsuccessful with a second line after trying several locations on Smith’s body. Officials then tried a central line, which involves a catheter placed into a large vein. “We were not able to have time to complete that, so we called off the execution,” Hamm said. It is the second execution since September the state has canceled because of difficulties with establishing an IV line with a deadline looming.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. Beshear, a former attorney general, said his executive action was based on the constitutional pardon powers granted to Kentucky governors. But his announcement drew immediate pushback from three prominent Republicans who accused the governor of overstepping his authority.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi sets execution date for 21-year death row inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time. “After due consideration, the court finds that Loden has exhausted all state and federal remedies for the purposes of setting an execution date under Mississippi Code,” Chief Justice Michael Randolph wrote. “Accordingly, the court finds that the state’s motion to set execution date should be granted.” The ruling comes after the Mississippi attorney general’s office on Oct. 4 asked the court to set an execution date for Loden.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee elementary teacher is recipient of Milken Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in Tennessee is the recipient of the Milken Educator Award, which carries a $25,000 cash prize. Alexa Guynes of Dogwood Elementary School in Germantown Municipal Schools was chosen “for modeling excellence in education,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release Thursday. Germantown is a suburb of Memphis. “Ms. Guynes makes learning fun and has a heart for students,” said Jason Manuel, director of schools for the Germantown district. “She helps to challenge young minds, but also helps to grow her students as people.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Troy faces St. Thomas on 4-game win streak

Troy Trojans (4-0) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Troy aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Trojans take on St. Thomas. St. Thomas finished 5-8 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Tommies...
TROY, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy