Design thinking in health care: Physicians already have the training to be innovators
Compared to the Silicon Valley world of moving fast and breaking things, health care change often happens slowly. Some of the reasons for the inertia of our industry make sense. Change impacting patients requires a vetting process to ensure we are creating net benefit. But this inertia also exists partly...
Experts, former Bay Area tech workers explain how mass layoffs impact mental health and daily life
Largescale layoffs are sending shockwaves through Silicon Valley, with many learning very quickly that tech is not untouchable.
My 5-minute conversation with a suicide hotline expert
Sandy was sent to me by her primary care physician for evaluation of anemia. As I reviewed her chart, I explained to the medical student that the blood work showed a lifelong benign condition called alpha thalassemia trait that she was born with. It had no potential to harm her. This would be a quick consult, meaning we would have some extra time to enjoy our lunch.
Integrated care is the key to optimizing cancer outcomes
The American Cancer Society released its annual report on cancer statistics, showing that we have made clear and significant progress in treating numerous forms of cancer. The overall rate of death has declined steadily since 1991, translating to over 3 million lives saved. Despite this progress, I still see room...
Let’s focus more on caring, rather than coding
Risk adjustment is a statistical method used by health plans to predict an individual’s use of health care services and the associated cost of care. Unlike traditional fee-for-service Medicare, Medicare Advantage (MA) plans receive a flat monthly payment for the individual beneficiary’s cost of care, with payments partially based on risk score.
It’s time for a reckoning in pain medicine
More than a million Americans have died since the late 1990s from drug overdoses, with the vast majority dying from an opioid overdose. This trend started with the heavy marketing of opioids to physicians as nonaddictive and effective. The number of deaths from overdose has escalated significantly in the past few years. Although many of the recent opioid-related deaths are from fentanyl, substance abuse treatment providers report that 80 percent of illicit opioid users got addicted after being prescribed opioid painkillers.
I saved a baby’s life
I saved a baby’s life today. I say that not to impress anyone or to make myself out to be some kind of deity but because it is simply true. A three-week-old baby arrived at my office, gray and limp, with agonal respirations and oxygen saturation of 67 percent. My team of dedicated office staff worked with me rapidly and seamlessly, providing oxygen, bag-mask ventilation, and emergency medical services (EMS) activation. Together, we saved this baby’s life.
