Indiana State

korncountry.com

Duke Energy grants $4,000 to Bartholomew County veterans

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded $34,000 in grants to seven Indiana organizations and initiatives focused on supporting Hoosier military veterans and active-duty service members. The money supports several statewide veteran-serving organizations, including those providing civilian career pathways, transitional housing, and health care services for those...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
nationalhogfarmer.com

Indiana pork producers pay it forward with ham donation

Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council's "Give-a-Ham" challenge. A national campaign, the social media call encourages pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork. Alongside Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Health Department announces 1st monkeypox-related death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has confirmed the death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor. The individual also had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to IDOH. Monkeypox is part of the same family of viruses as...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Indiana’s October 2022 employment report released

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate in October stands at 3.0%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in October stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in September. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.3% for October, remaining above the...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Judge Kimberly Bacon of Lawrence Township Small Claims Court estimates more than 80% of the tenants who come through her courtroom do not have legal representation. “It’s really important for them to have...
INDIANA STATE
lhsmagpie.com

Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”

Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

Not one but two payments being sent to Indiana residents

money fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that not one but actually two payments are being sent out from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue? The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Indiana cat obsession

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent for “Pet Pals TV,” to talk about cat-obsession characteristics.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Getting colder; It’s a big day in history

We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.
INDIANA STATE

