korncountry.com
Duke Energy grants $4,000 to Bartholomew County veterans
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded $34,000 in grants to seven Indiana organizations and initiatives focused on supporting Hoosier military veterans and active-duty service members. The money supports several statewide veteran-serving organizations, including those providing civilian career pathways, transitional housing, and health care services for those...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Indiana pork producers pay it forward with ham donation
Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council's "Give-a-Ham" challenge. A national campaign, the social media call encourages pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork. Alongside Indiana...
korncountry.com
Health Department announces 1st monkeypox-related death
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has confirmed the death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor. The individual also had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to IDOH. Monkeypox is part of the same family of viruses as...
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System physician offers advice on how to prevent, treat sinusitis
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Sneezing? Coughing? Experiencing headaches and sinus pressure? It can be difficult to determine if these symptoms are caused by the flu, a cold, COVID-19 or a sinus infection. A sinus infection, or sinusitis, often is mistaken for other conditions. Many sinusitis patients experience worse symptoms in the...
korncountry.com
Indiana’s October 2022 employment report released
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate in October stands at 3.0%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in October stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in September. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.3% for October, remaining above the...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says Hoosier state is facing a ‘diabetes epidemic’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 650,000 Hoosiers have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This number accounts for 12% of the state’s population. Another 150,000 have the disease, but don’t even know it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the most expensive...
wbiw.com
Indiana Pork donates ham to feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANA – Indiana Pork proudly joins the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge. This is a national social media campaign encouraging pig farmers and those involved in the pork industry to donate pork to organizations serving the food insecure, and challenging others to follow suit with a donation of pork.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Judge Kimberly Bacon of Lawrence Township Small Claims Court estimates more than 80% of the tenants who come through her courtroom do not have legal representation. “It’s really important for them to have...
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
warricknews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WANE-TV
Here’s how much that Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Inflation has caused the price of just about everything to go up and that includes grocery items which means your Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year than it did in 2021. Every year the Indiana Farm Bureau conducts a market basket survey which tabulates the cost...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
More people are turning to food banks as rising prices hit Hoosiers' wallets
A line of cars stretched out past Gleaners Food Bank’s property Tuesday morning, all in need of groceries. How people turning to food banks could help the economy.
Not one but two payments being sent to Indiana residents
money fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that not one but actually two payments are being sent out from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue? The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
WISH-TV
AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
'We didn't get treated too well': American Indian man opens up about growing up in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind — As we move more into November, it's important to take time to educate ourselves and better understand American Indians during "Native American Heritage Month". WHAS11 News reached out to a Southern Indiana Cherokee man to learn more about misconceptions and how to make mistakes gracefully. Inside...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Indiana cat obsession
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn, kitty correspondent for “Pet Pals TV,” to talk about cat-obsession characteristics.
cbs4indy.com
Getting colder; It’s a big day in history
We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.
