Fargo, ND

Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo

COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Valley City man seriously hurt, faces DUI charges after rollover crash in Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City man was seriously injured and is facing DUI charges after a rollover crash two miles west of Valley City Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said just before 2:30 p.m., William Smith, 30, was driving too fast for conditions as he approached I-94 on Barnes County Road 22 and lost control of his car on the icy, snow-covered road. The car went off the road, went airborne, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.
