Detroit is combining EMS, firefighting roles to address understaffing
DETROIT — Detroit is combining the firefighter and EMS roles, Fox2 reported Thursday. "All our EMS employees will start to be brought over to the fire department and act in a dual role," said Thomas Gehart, Detroit Fire Fighters Association president. The idea was made official in the most...
3 things your fire department can do to lessen our country’s data problems
Focus on the “why,” make it personal and bring the reporting under one system — Content sponsored byESO. When I began building my department’s mobile integrated healthcare (MIH) program, the first step was to establish a clear picture of where we were as an agency. I needed to know what we were doing well, what we could do better, and identify our biggest problems. I needed charts, spreadsheets and graphs – I needed data. Without it, I would never be able to prove the need, or impact, of any organizational change.
Calif. FD asks public to help find stolen trailer containing potentially harmful chemicals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department on Thursday asked the public to help find one of its trailers, which was stolen overnight and contains potentially harmful chemicals. Captain Keith Wade, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said fire officials had been storing household chemicals — chemicals that can...
MX Files | Aerosolized Fentanyl
908 devices launches pesticide identification capability to thwart illegal marijuana growing operations
Developed in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, the MX908 can identify toxic pesticides that pose threats to wildlife, water sources and communities. BOSTON, MA.,– 908 Devices Inc., a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the availability of a downloadable target pack for the MX908® to enable identification of toxic pesticides. Developed in conjunction with the United States Forest Service (USFS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), this enhanced pesticide identification capability empowers responders with critical intelligence about toxic pesticides so they can take swift and appropriate action.
LAFD chief’s disciplinary hearing came two years after he fled crash, raising concerns
LOS ANGELES — Late on a Sunday night, Ellsworth Fortman, an assistant chief for the Los Angeles Fire Department, walked out of Marci's Sports Bar and Grill in Santa Clarita and climbed into his Dodge Ram pickup truck for the drive home. Fortman had traveled less than a mile...
Center for Public Safety Excellence now offers professional designation for PIOs
CHANTILLY, Va. — The Center for Public Safety Excellence will offer a professional designation for public information officers starting this month. According to a news release from the organization, the credential is in response to a request by the National Information Officers Association. This credential is available to people who are employed as PIOs for governmental or quasi-governmental entities or are volunteers for a federal, state, local or tribal government agency.
