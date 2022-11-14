Focus on the “why,” make it personal and bring the reporting under one system — Content sponsored byESO. When I began building my department’s mobile integrated healthcare (MIH) program, the first step was to establish a clear picture of where we were as an agency. I needed to know what we were doing well, what we could do better, and identify our biggest problems. I needed charts, spreadsheets and graphs – I needed data. Without it, I would never be able to prove the need, or impact, of any organizational change.

7 HOURS AGO