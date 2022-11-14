Read full article on original website
Previewing Geoff Johns And Gary Frank’s ‘Junkyard Joe’ #2 From Image Comics
“Mad Ghost’s tales of The Unnamed continue as we go from 1972 to today! Cartoonist Muddy Davis has just retired from drawing his 50-year-old “Junkyard Joe” newspaper strip. But the tragedies of Vietnam and visions of a strange robot solider that saved his life still haunt him. But dreams become reality when Joe mysteriously shows up on Muddy’s doorstep warning us of a new and impending war.”
House Of X: Previewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #8 And ‘Gambit’ #5
“A STUDY IN CERULEAN! Lawks! What’s going on in foggy old London town in the year of our lord 1895? Well, it’s only Sherlock Holmes, Mystique and Destiny on the tracks of a murderer and uncovering a truth that’s significantly more sinister…”. Gambit #5. Written by...
Webcomic Weekly: ‘Culture Pop’ By Clark Bint
Webcomic Weekly, celebrating all that’s great and good with comics on the Internet. This week, Clark Bint’s Culture Pop…. Clark Bint’s an artist working out of the UK, making some rather tasty comics indeed, whether that’s the cyberpunk thriller Killtopia 3 with Dave Cook and BHP Comics or Frank At Home On The Farm with Jordan Thomas and Scout Comics, that Clark describes as “an uncompromising British horror that’s The Shining meets Animal Farm, with a little hint of The Lighthouse.” And then there’s his art for the forthcoming Cyberarchy from Heavy Metal with Matthew Hardy, again described by Clark as “22 pages of robots and riots, infusing retro Raypunk aesthetics with contemporary ideas and actions.”
Titan Comics Announces ‘RuneScape: Untold Tales Of The God Wars’ Launching On FCBD 2023
As well as a Conan The Barbarian primer coming on Free Comic Book Day 2023, Titan Comics have also announced – in conjunction with video game developer Jagex – RuneScape. A new series launching off in May 2023 with a Free Comic Book Day 2023 edition and then leading into a four-part miniseries called RuneScape: Untold Tales of the God Wars.
Preview: Kain’s Origin Story Told In ‘Dead Kingdom’ #2
‘As we explore who made this man a soldier, Kain’s origin is told. A lonely baby is left in the woods next to his dead mother. Kain is found by the legendary commander Arthur who saw not only a child, but a future solder waiting to be molded into the perfect image of himself. But is Kain more than a ruthless killer? Will he stand in front of injustice and become the man he is destined to be?’
Hounded, Hurt And Humbled: Previewing ‘August Purgatory Underground’ #4
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of August Purgatory Underground Issue 4, out today from Benjamin W. Morse. ‘The final hours of CAPTAIN AUGUST! Shaken and crippled after his confrontation with his arch-enemy, AUGUST launches a desperate plan to save as many of his new allies as he can from the villainous rebel fleet and their cyborg commander. He’s been hounded, hurt and humbled- but he’s not going down without a fight! The astonishing conclusion of AUGUST: PURGATORY UNDERGROUND!’
Piggy Bankers: Previewing ‘What’s The Furthest Place From Here?’ #8
Spend some time with the not-so-friendly little piggies known as Big Business as they make deals, cause chaos, and huff and puff and blow up anyone in their way! But when they stick their little snouts too far out, someone will have to pay! And how does everyone’s favorite record store fit into all this?
Previewing The Satirical Sci-Fi Series ‘Justice Warriors’ #6 Final Issue
Last issue (for now) of this absurdly accurate satire of government, inequality, and police! The war for Bubble City reaches its gritty climax! The Libra Gang prepares to execute the Chief — but veteran Swamp Cop and rookie Schitt are on the bus to the outlaw mob’s headquarters. Next stop: JUSTICE! “All the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be.”—Boing Boing.
Buried Alive! Previewing ‘Above Snakes’ #5
“MINISERIES CONCLUSION This is what it has all led up to. Dirt is trapped with his life on the line but so much more. How much blood can he spill? And should he. The final face off between him and Dr. Tomb brings the beloved mini series to a close.”
A Mite Bit Of Fun: Reviewing ‘Nightwing’ #98
‘Nightwing’ takes a bit of a fun but important story detour without losing any of the energy that has made this book such a favorite series to dive into month after month. Heart and legacy are just as important here, as a momentary change in artist helps bring the right vibe needed for such a whimsical but also serious storyline.
City At War Once More: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #134
Fallout from the Armageddon Game continues to hit Mutant Town as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ turns its focus toward a smaller cast of characters by truly delving into their situations and what lengths they’ll have to go to in order to save themselves and their home. Per usual the series great character voice remains as the artwork quickly sets a dire but powerful tone, highlighting just what shape Mutant Town and the world are in as the Rat King’s game takes shape.
Preview: Questions That Haunt Humanity In ‘Organisms From An Ancient Cosmos’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Organisms From An Ancient Cosmos HC, their supernatural sci-fi graphic novel dropping this week from writer and illustrator S. Craig Zahler. ‘An alien spacecraft the size of a city materializes over the Pacific Ocean, and the nations of the world jointly engage...
Building Something New: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #1
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #1 works both as a great tie-in to the event and also something that can stand alone in a sense as it centers on Karai and the future of the Foot Clan. A dark, gorgeous, and powerful story that resonates with anyone that has found themselves in a place where they must decide whether to keep following or to step forward and take the actual lead.
Adult Animation Revolution: The World Animation Summit
The World Animation Summit is a four-day convention hosted in Los Angeles by Animation Magazine. This year’s summit honored game changers in animation including: Kristine Belson (President Sony Pictures Animation), Jorge R. Gutierrez (Maya and the Three, Book of Life), Ramsey Naito (President Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Lost Ollie), Henry Selick (Wendell and Wild, Coraline), Mark Swift ( Producer on Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), TeamTO (City of Ghosts), and Genndy Tartakovksy (Primal, Samurai Jack).
Mark Millar Reveals More Fangtastic Juanan Ramírez Art For ‘Night Club’ #1
With Mark Millar and Juanan Ramírez’s Night Club #1 almost ready to rise from the grave this December 14th from Image Comics, Millar has once again revealed some more choice black and white preview pages from the debut issue and ahead of the FOC this weekend. And what with the first look we brought you last week that’s quite a good look we’re getting. Enough to get you thirsty for it, maybe?
Sana Starros Undertakes A Personal Mission Against The Empire In ‘Star Wars’ Comic Series
Announced last month at New York Comic Con, Sana Starros, one of Marvel Comics’ breakout Star Wars characters, will headline her first comic solo series this February. Today, fans can get their first look at Star Wars: Sana Starros #1.The debut of this five-issue adventure is written by Justina Ireland and drawn by Pere Pérez.
Dynamite Adds New ‘Darkwing Duck’ #1 Signature Series Variant Cover For January Debut
Dynamite is quite excited about their upcoming Darkwing Duck comic. To celebrate its imminent arrival, the company has added a special variant cover to the group already announced. The new series finds Drake Mallard reconsidering his adventuring ways after the latest tussle with Megavolt puts Gosalyn at particular risk. But...
Creatively Killing People: Discussing `Killchella’ With Writer Mario Candelaria And Editor James Ferguson
True music lovers will find something to love – or at least to die for – in Killchella, out last week from Scout Comics. Telling the story of a music festival replete with human sacrifices, Killchella follows a group of friends from Los Angeles on their quest to see their favorite singer. In this exclusive interview, writer Mario Candelaria and editor James Ferguson discuss the series’ upcoming change in artists and how becoming “Coachella-ready” inspired the story.
The Greatest Battles In The Armored Avenger’s History Await In ‘I Am Iron Man’
Honoring the character’s 60th anniversary, a new Iron Man series will allow longtime readers and new fans alike to witness Tony Stark at his very best in glorious exploits set throughout his incredible heroic career. I Am Iron Man is pure Golden Avenger action brought to you by writer...
