hometownnewsbrevard.com
Hurricane Nicole brings wind, rain, beach erosion to Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY — Officially, the Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through the end of November. That’s a fact that Brevard residents can attest to all too well to after Hurricane Nicole brought wind, rain and beach erosion to the Space Coast. Nicole, which was a Category 1 hurricane with...
fox35orlando.com
Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development
DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
informedinfrastructure.com
Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard election results follow state trends; local municipalities also hold elections
BREVARD COUNTY — According to the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections page, 58.28% of registered voters in Brevard, or 268,304 of 460,372 voted in the mid-term elections. Margins for all races in the county, including U.S. senator and representative and Florida governor, attorney general, chief financial officer, commissioner of agriculture and each of the senator and representative races each saw Republican candidates win, with all earned over 60 percent of the vote aside from Rep. Randy Fine who earned re-election with 55.73 percent of the vote.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County crime report, week of 11-18-22
Derrick Trynard Waters, of Palm Bay, unarmed robbery, possession of controlled substance without prescription. Keith Curtis Mckenley, of Melbourne, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana – under 20 grams. Kyna Rhea Hawkes, of Palm Bay, driving under the influence – third violation in more than ten...
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Light up Viera Holiday Parade to be held on Dec. 3
VIERA — The 10th Annual Light Up Viera Holiday Parade, which is presented by the Viera Community Institute, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the parade route beginning and ending at Viera High School. As part of the parade, which gets going after a fireworks display at...
Seminole, Brevard investigators honored for work on child exploitation cases
Video: Seminole, Brevard investigators honored for work on child exploitation cases The Officers of the United States Attorneys recognized investigators Tuesday in Seminole and Brevard counties for helping to put those who prey on children behi (WFTV) The Officers of the United States Attorneys recognized investigators Tuesday in Seminole and...
Florida rent prices on the rise while other big metros slow
Apartment costs are starting to slow down in some big cities, but Florida is bucking that trend, according to new rental data.
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
wlrn.org
FEMA opens mobile recovery centers to help victims of two Florida hurricanes
A mobile disaster recovery center is making stops in Orange and Osceola County this week after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Residents in other counties can continue to apply for FEMA benefits online. The FEMA disaster recovery centers offer residents affected by the storms a chance to get help applying for...
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
WESH
Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after launch of Artemis 1
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Nasa's Artemis launch is expected to happen very early on Wednesday morning, officials are still asking drivers to be cautious along the coast. Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after the launch of Artemis 1. Authorities in Titusville are asking drivers to...
WSVN-TV
Brevard County students trapped on bus with angry driver; parents upset, demand answers
(WSVN) - Students in Brevard County were caught in a school bus brawl after being trapped on board with their driver. Parents said it all started when the driver started yelling at the children. A video released by a Brevard County student showed a school bus driver yelling at children...
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
