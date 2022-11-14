ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Hurricane Nicole brings wind, rain, beach erosion to Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY — Officially, the Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through the end of November. That’s a fact that Brevard residents can attest to all too well to after Hurricane Nicole brought wind, rain and beach erosion to the Space Coast. Nicole, which was a Category 1 hurricane with...
Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development

DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
Brevard election results follow state trends; local municipalities also hold elections

BREVARD COUNTY — According to the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections page, 58.28% of registered voters in Brevard, or 268,304 of 460,372 voted in the mid-term elections. Margins for all races in the county, including U.S. senator and representative and Florida governor, attorney general, chief financial officer, commissioner of agriculture and each of the senator and representative races each saw Republican candidates win, with all earned over 60 percent of the vote aside from Rep. Randy Fine who earned re-election with 55.73 percent of the vote.
Brevard County crime report, week of 11-18-22

Derrick Trynard Waters, of Palm Bay, unarmed robbery, possession of controlled substance without prescription. Keith Curtis Mckenley, of Melbourne, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana – under 20 grams. Kyna Rhea Hawkes, of Palm Bay, driving under the influence – third violation in more than ten...
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!

Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
Light up Viera Holiday Parade to be held on Dec. 3

VIERA — The 10th Annual Light Up Viera Holiday Parade, which is presented by the Viera Community Institute, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the parade route beginning and ending at Viera High School. As part of the parade, which gets going after a fireworks display at...
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after launch of Artemis 1

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Nasa's Artemis launch is expected to happen very early on Wednesday morning, officials are still asking drivers to be cautious along the coast. Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after the launch of Artemis 1. Authorities in Titusville are asking drivers to...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
