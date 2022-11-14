Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors but far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way. Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked, and her claims were false. Theranos was dashed “by misrepresentations, hubris and just plain lies,” the judge said.
US attorney general appoints special counsel in Trump DoJ investigations – as it happened
Merrick Garland names Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, as special counsel to decide whether to bring charges against Trump
UPDATE: 'Donald Trump this thing': Cobb Superior Court clerk accused of ordering passport fee record destruction
An employee of Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has accused Taylor of ordering her to destroy records related to her collection of passport fees, according to documents obtained by the MDJ. In a letter sent to the Board of Commissioners and other county staff Thursday, Taylor is alleged to have told accounting manager Maya Curry, “We’re just going to Donald Trump this thing,” after her office received an open records request related to her fee collections. ...
Opponents file lawsuit targeting medication abortions
Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit Friday that takes aim at medication abortions
AROUND TOWN: 'That's just outrageous': Cobb court clerk pocketing fees raises concerns
After the revelation that Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has made herself a pretty penny off passport applications processed by her office, readers want to know — how is this legal? (This isn’t to mention Friday’s revelation that Taylor has been accused of ordering the destruction of records associated with those passport applications. That, as they say, is another can of worms – see Saturday’s page A1 for more.) ...
As federal housing assistance winds down — and needs ramp up — lawmakers ask about ‘splitting the baby’
“We just applied for a grant for survival gear,” one agency leader told Vermont lawmakers. “I would have never thought in this day and age that we would be applying for survival gear just to keep people alive outside.” Read the story on VTDigger here: As federal housing assistance winds down — and needs ramp up — lawmakers ask about ‘splitting the baby’.
Health Care — Democrats want FDA to ease access to abortion pills
Maybe the time has come for a Ticketmaster reckoning? Parent company Live Nation Entertainment is said to be facing a DOJ inquiry — one that predates the Taylor Swift debacle. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. For...
