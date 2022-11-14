Read full article on original website
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Phil Sgrosso: "When you listen to enough Pantera, it's hard to not want to just have fun dive-bombing here and there"
It all started with Iron Maiden. Chris is a contributor to Guitar World and MusicRadar with around 20 years of guitar playing experience – including writing for and recording various projects for around 15 of those. Outside of practical experience, he’s studied music throughout his life, with a particular focus on composition at university. He’s something of a 90s tragic and a sucker for anything with a groovy, metallic edge or psych and stoner vibes. Outside of music, he’s an avid cook, gardener, and rugby league lover.
Watch Tony Levin demonstrate his signature ‘funk fingers’
Since emerging on the New York studio scene in the 1970s, Tony Levin has forged a reputation as a modern master of the bass guitar. “I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have played with so many great musicians,” he tells us. “To have played some great music, and just to have been able to keep playing the bass – the thing I love to do – for all of my adult years.”
“Bob Dylan knows my name?” Joe Satriani responds to alleged slight in the rock icon’s new book
Joe Satriani is among a slew of artists to be named and – in a roundabout fashion – shamed in Bob Dylan’s rambling new book of music criticism, Philosophy Of The Modern Song. The legendary songwriter drops Satriani’s name in a discussion regarding the simple genius of...
How the unlikely partnership of Steve Vai and John Lydon forged one of the most unforgettable alt-rock hits of the '80s
Improbable as it may seem today, Vai's jangling contributions to this Public Image Ltd classic put him right next to R.E.M. and The Smiths on college radio playlists. When you think of the guitarists who shaped the sound of John Lydon-fronted alt-rock legends Public Image Ltd, the first name that usually comes to mind is Keith Levene, the unorthodox six-stringer who passed away last week (November 11).
How the Fender Mustang went from student guitar to cult classic
Intended for the budget-conscious musician, the Mustang eventually found a fan club in the likes of Todd Rundgren, Theresa Wayman and Kurt Cobain. Fender’s practice of branding products in an effort to appeal to aspiring students goes back to the very early days of the 1940s with the Princeton lap steel and guitar amp. And in the mid-’50s, following the groundbreaking success of the pro-level Telecaster and Stratocaster models, the firm turned its attention towards producing solidbody electric guitars for students.
Dave Weiner retires from Steve Vai's band after 23 years, and announces his successor
With Vai by his side, Weiner told fans he felt it was time for him to "choose a new adventure" Dave Weiner, who has spent the last 23 years touring with Steve Vai as an electric guitar player, has announced his departure from Vai's band. In a video posted to...
Watch Julian Lage’s astonishing take on Charlie Christian’s Seven Come Eleven, using the jazz great’s own Gibson ES-250
Phoenix’s Musical Instrument Museum handed Lage a very special loaner for his September show. Gibson’s big-bodied archtop the ES-250 is forever associated with jazz great Charlie Christian – an inspirational improviser and a guitarist who had an essential role in the development of jazz and electric guitar playing as now know it.
How does Dolly Parton play guitar with such long fingernails?
Dolly Parton set the guitar world alight earlier this month when she chose to play a $99 mini electric guitar at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. But it also revived the eternal question: how does she play guitar with those long fingernails?. Personally, it's been decades...
First Red Hot Chili Peppers, then Pearl Jam, now Josh Klinghoffer is playing with Jane’s Addiction
Jane’s Addiction’s Spirits On Fire tour hit Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (November 12) and Josh Klinghoffer dropped in to treat fans to a three-song guest spot with the group. Klinghoffer joined Perry Farrell and co “fresh from Los Angeles” for a run that included Ocean...
Mike Dawes: “Guitar right now is heavily edited, very engineered to engage, snippets of sound – the result is music that doesn’t sound like a journey”
Fresh off the back of his latest EP with Tommy Emmanuel, the fingerstyle acoustic virtuoso reflects on the state of the guitar in the social media age, the benefits of practicing songs in the wrong tunings, and why every solo guitarist should have an imaginary drummer. It’s been something of...
Hear Megadeth cover Judas Priest classic Delivering the Goods
Mustaine and co are celebrating Priest’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the cover. Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month was quite the moment, featuring the much-vaunted return of K.K. Downing and a stirring speech about community and equality in metal from frontman Rob Halford. Now Megadeth have celebrated the long-awaited honor by releasing a cover of Judas Priest hit Delivering the Goods.
Watch Fred Durst meet the Durst Burst, a Les Paul plastered with his own face
The ridiculous creation – conceived and brought to life by Chibson USA – found its way into the hands of the Limp Bizkit leader, who asked if it was a “deeply layered attempt at trolling”. Two years ago, the guitar community’s most prolific memers at Chibson USA...
L.S. Dunes: “We needed a place to put our hearts and souls, musically, during the pandemic”
L.S. Dunes might comprise members of the most iconic bands in post-hardcore, but you shouldn’t dare call them a “supergroup”. Australian Guitar finds out why. On the surface, L.S. Dunes appears to be the post-hardcore supergroup of our wildest dreams: Anthony Green (of Circa Survive) on vocals, with Frank Iero (of My Chemical Romance) and Travis Stever (of Coheed And Cambria) on guitars, rounded out by Thursday’s Tim Payne on bass and Tucker Rule on drums. Their just-released debut album is titled Past Lives, and their first live set went down at the epochal Riot Fest – even the most outlandish of fan-fiction writers couldn’t make this up.
Machine Head’s Adam Duce on the tone secrets of Cliff Burton
San Francisco metal kings Machine Head are probably the biggest band to emerge in the post-Metallica era, delivering albums powered by Adam Duce’s razor-sharp bass parts. "Being in a successful band is a matter of having a lot of different components come together and the stars and the planets aligning," he tells us. "There's a lot of hard work too, but for most bands that hard work goes completely unrewarded. There's a lot of luck involved in remaining a heavy metal band for 20 years or whatever."
Audioslave’s Cochise has one of the best riffs of the 21st century, but it was first recorded in 1996 with a different singer – hear Tom Morello’s radical original demo
The Chris Cornell/RATM supergroup’s debut album came out this month in 2002, but the riff from its lead single originated in Morello’s short-lived Weatherman side-project from the mid-’90s. Audioslave’s Rick Rubin-produced debut, released in 2002, was a landmark effort for several reasons. For one, it ushered in...
15 young guns making the Gibson Les Paul cool again
The iconic single-cut has faced its fair share of opposition over the past 70 years, but its star is rising once more – and these guitarists are carrying the torch for a new generation. Throughout music history, there have been few certainties and even fewer survivors. But when it...
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Billie Jean King Shares Throwback Photos From Elton John’s Dodger Stadium Concert on 47th Anniversary
Billie Jean King is reminiscing on Elton John's unforgettable show at Dodger Stadium in 1975, where she performed on stage alongside the beloved music legend. The former tennis pro ended up on stage with John at the Los Angeles venue, as she sang backup vocals on his hit "Philadelphia Freedom," a kind of tribute to King’s World TeamTennis club.
Suzanne Vega: “I love the acoustic guitar – I always have. I love the sound of it. I love playing it. I love the look of it. I love everything about it”
As Vega prepares to return to the UK with an album of songs from the Big Apple, we join the legendary New York singer-songwriter to talk guitars and songcraft. Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell are rightly thought of as poet laureates of rock for the 60s and 70s. One could argue, with justice, that Suzanne Vega was cut from the same brilliant cloth when she emerged onto the 1980s folk scene.
