Cyberattacks to operational technology (OT) are on the rise and the providers of critical services have to cope on one side with the requirement for high availability, preventing them from having long downtimes and on the other side with the need to secure their OT infrastructure while keeping it connected with IT. This post shows why OT is so appealing for cybercriminals today and how the risk of catastrophic consequences from cyberattacks to OT can be effectively mitigated with Cross Domain Solutions.

1 DAY AGO