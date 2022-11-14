Read full article on original website
Email Servers and Satellites will become key cyber-attack targets in 2023
Kaspersky, a security firm having roots in Russia, has released a prediction filled report stating email servers and satellites becoming key cyber attack targets in the year 2023. The threat will come majorly from APTs and the forecast was made after tracking and analyzing over 900 APTs on a global note.
OT: The New Gold Mine for Hackers and How CDS Can Secure It
Cyberattacks to operational technology (OT) are on the rise and the providers of critical services have to cope on one side with the requirement for high availability, preventing them from having long downtimes and on the other side with the need to secure their OT infrastructure while keeping it connected with IT. This post shows why OT is so appealing for cybercriminals today and how the risk of catastrophic consequences from cyberattacks to OT can be effectively mitigated with Cross Domain Solutions.
Ransomware Attack news headlines trending on Google
The first one is a report released by the FBI stating the earning details of Hive Ransomware Group. FBI issued a joint advisory along with CISA that the said hacking group extorted more than $100m in this financial year by infecting over 1300 victims in 15 months starting from June’21.Victims list include government organizations, communication sector companies, IT businesses and businesses involved in healthcare sector.
Australia takes a vow to hack the hackers
After a cyber attack on national telecom operator Optus and Insurance company Medibank, the Australian government has hacked the hackers in order to bring them to knees. Australian Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil will take a decision on this note and news is out that the government wants to take serious action against state funded hackers and so might go ahead with the said plan.
Microsoft and NVIDIA collaborate to build AI Supercomputer in the Cloud
Microsoft has announced that it is going to collaborate with GPU maker NVIDIA to build an Artificial Intelligence powered Supercomputer in the Azure cloud. An agreement was made on this note in September this year and information is out that the ‘Supercomp’ will be made with a stack of GPUs, networking hardware and AI software exclusively developed by the engineers from respective companies.
