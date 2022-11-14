Read full article on original website
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Rookie Standout Among Patriots Left Off 2023 Pro Bowl Ballot
A total of 29 New England Patriots players are eligible to receive fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl. But new notable names were not included on the initial ballot, which was posted on NFL.com this week. Among the snubs: cornerback Jack Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith and special teamer Brenden Schooler.
Bruce Arians Bluntly Criticizes Tom Brady After Bucs’ Struggles
The Buccaneers dug themselves into a fairly deep hole before their recent turnaround, and Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady deserves some of the blame. Tampa Bay appeared to be flirting with disaster when it dropped to 3-5 on the season via a primetime Week 8 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Crisis since has been averted in South Florida, as the Bucs rattled off two straight wins before their Week 11 bye and are in control of first place in the NFC South.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’
It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
Flyers Coach John Tortorella Had Horse-Related Accident Prior To Bruins Game
When you watch the Bruins take on the Flyers on Thursday night in Boston, you may notice a nasty bruise on Philadelphia coach John Tortorella’s face. You can thank his horse for that. Tortorella, a long-time NHL coach and passionate animal advocate, was involved in a horse-kicking incident following...
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
Four Patriots Assistants Named As Head-Coaching Candidates
In four of the last five seasons, an assistant coach left the New England Patriots’ staff to become head coach of another NFL team. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday spotlighted four current Patriots assistants who could follow suit, either this year or in the future. In the...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Explains Extended Injury Absence
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and nearly a week ago Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said the veteran guard would “be back sooner rather than later.” Despite that optimism, Brogdon remains sidelined as his absence becomes longer than originally expected.
NBA Insider Believes Ime Udoka Coached ‘Last Game’ With Celtics
There still are a lot of questions surrounding Ime Udoka’s future with the Celtics, but one NBA insider believes he won’t coach another game in Boston. The Celtics handed Udoka a season-long suspension shortly before the 2022-23 season began for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported that Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Steelers
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chase initially avoided the injured reserve when his injury was diagnosed almost four weeks ago, but this will be his third consecutive missed game. It leaves next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans as Chase’s likely return game. They’ll want their star receiver to be fully healthy for a potential playoff push, so it makes sense not to rush him back in this spot. This situation will be something to watch throughout next week as we keep up with the 22-year-old’s practice participation.
Bill Belichick Offers Legit Praise For This Patriots Practice Squadder
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Murray might never play a down for the Patriots, but he already is a good story. The William & Mary product joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two seasons in Foxboro as a practice-squad defensive lineman. However, when Murray arrived for training camp last summer, he was working as an offensive guard as part of a challenging position change.
NESN
Raiders WR Davante Adams Questionable for Sunday vs. Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Field Yates of ESPN. Adams should be fine to go and if he does, he’ll be dealt potentially his toughest matchup yet. Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II will await on Sunday as one of the top cornerbacks in the league who has shut down most receivers in his path. That should be a must-see matchup this weekend as those two go head-to-head.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled OUT Sunday vs. Chargers
According to team reporter Matt McMullen, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the San Diego Chargers. Smith-Schuster suffered the scary-looking concussion last week and isn’t healthy enough to clear protocol. The way couldn’t be clearer for Kadarius Toney on...
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Patriots Defense Could Have Another Jets QB Seeing ‘Ghosts’
The New England Patriots famously spooked ex-New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold on a Monday night back during the 2019 season. And now, New England could have another Jets quarterback seeing “ghosts” come Sunday, according to former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson. Johnson sees the ability of the Patriots...
Patriots Surprisingly Rule Out Christian Barmore, List Jake Bailey As Doubtful
ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s Patriots injury report offered some surprisingly bad news on two players. New England officially ruled out defensive tackle Christian Barmore due to a knee injury. Barmore missed the last three games but was a limited participant in three practices this week and appeared on track to suit up in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. However, the second-year lineman must’ve suffered a setback, as he didn’t practice Friday and now will miss a fourth straight game.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Mum on Quarterbacks Ahead of MNF
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t committing to anything ahead of Monday night’s NFC West clash with the San Franciso 49ers. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray was held out of the Cardinals’ Week 10 encounter against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury and could miss his second straight game against the Niners. Colt McCoy started in Murray’s place on Sunday, incurring a minor knee ailment of his own.
Patriots Reportedly Place Christian Barmore On Injured Reserve
The Patriots on Friday surprisingly ruled out defensive tackle Christian Barmore Friday for New England’s pivotal Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets. But now, Barmore, a key cog in the middle of the Patriots defense, is slated to miss at least the next four games. Just an...
