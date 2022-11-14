According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chase initially avoided the injured reserve when his injury was diagnosed almost four weeks ago, but this will be his third consecutive missed game. It leaves next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans as Chase’s likely return game. They’ll want their star receiver to be fully healthy for a potential playoff push, so it makes sense not to rush him back in this spot. This situation will be something to watch throughout next week as we keep up with the 22-year-old’s practice participation.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO