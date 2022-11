PHILADELPHIA -- That familiar angst is back in the City of Brotherly Love. It doesn't truly feel like football season around here until the Eagles fan base has a concern or two to gnaw on. A target to direct their frustrations toward. Yes, Philly is aware the sky is not falling at 8-1, but life is best lived with one eye trained towards the suspicious clouds overhead, just in case.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO