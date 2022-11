Francisco Mariscal or Mariscal Cactus & Succulents. Ever wonder what a cactus forest would look like? Turns out, it would be pretty much identical to the Mariscal nursery. This is an oasis of drought-tolerant beauties, where rows of Echinopsis, saguaros, and Beaucarnea recurvata tower above you, and hard-to-find plants like Sansevieria cylindrica come in multiple sizes. Mariscal is a great option if you’re looking for small, easy-to-gift cactuses and succulents. And if you’re after larger statement plants, don’t worry: They deliver.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO