ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
CNET

Starbucks Red Cup Day: Full List of Eligible Drinks for Nov. 17

It's finally starting to hit me that the holidays are here. One such indicator? Starbucks is offering those free festive reusable cups again for Red Cup Day. Starbucks also launched its line of disposable holiday cups at the beginning of November. Whether you're looking to add to your complimentary-cup collection (Starbucks said this is the fifth year it's offered a reusable cup for the holidays) or snag your very first, here's what you need to know.
The Independent

Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie

This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute. If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still,...
Narcity

This Ontario Christmas Village Is Decked With Holiday Lights & You Can Sip Spiked Hot Cocoa

You can step into a holiday postcard at this historic Ontario village that is decked out with over one million Christmas lights. Alight at Night is back at Upper Canada Village for select evenings from December 1, 2022, to January 7, 2023. The 1860s village is completely transformed into a colourfully glowing spectacle where you can sing along to Christmas carols, watch musical light shows and visit Santa's workshop.
Narcity

Canada's Top Grocery Store Loyalty Cards Were Compared & One Even Gets Discounted Gas

With the rising cost of groceries in Canada really hitting wallets lately, chances are you're looking for ways to save money without sacrificing the products you love. Enter loyalty programs. For those unfamiliar with the concept, these are memberships that give you points or rewards on your grocery purchases. These...
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Delish

Fire Up Your Oven: Our Holiday Cookies Magazine Is Here!

Whether you want to master your favorite viral TikTok recipe or just make an easy weeknight dinner, you can always rely on Delish. And you’ll never run out of new recipe ideas with our quarterly magazine, which you can have shipped right to your door with the Delish Unlimited All Access membership.
consumerqueen.com

Ulta Stocking Stuffers 5 for $5 Available Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Filling stockings can be costly especially if you have a big family. These Ulta Stocking Stuffers will bring some relief to your wallet!. Those fun $1 Ulta Stocking Stuffers are online...
TODAY.com

Make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts: Cranberry crumble, apple loaf cake and more

We've got enough to do before the big feast on Thanksgiving. That's why we're getting the baking done early (really early) with Elena Besser's brilliant and lavish make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts. The best part is that these aren't the type of make-ahead recipes you have to prep the night before the...
couponingwithrachel.com

Squishmallow Slippers as low as $7.79 + FREE Shipping (reg. $13+)

**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. Say what?! The coziest stuffed animals now come in slippers!. For a limited time and while supplies last, head over to Walgreens online where Squishmallows Slippers are on sale for as low as $7.79 (regularly $13.99)! Even better, today, November 16th only, you can score free shipping on ANY order!

Comments / 0

Community Policy