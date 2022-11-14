Read full article on original website
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Narcity
Tim Hortons' Holiday Menu In Canada Is Different From The US & We're Missing Out On Peppermint
The Tim Hortons holiday menu in Canada has been revealed and it's so different than the one in the U.S., which is overloaded with peppermint!. As of November 16, 2022, you can get seasonal drinks and treats for a limited time at Tim Hortons locations across Canada and the U.S. that come in festive cups and packages.
CNET
Starbucks Red Cup Day: Full List of Eligible Drinks for Nov. 17
It's finally starting to hit me that the holidays are here. One such indicator? Starbucks is offering those free festive reusable cups again for Red Cup Day. Starbucks also launched its line of disposable holiday cups at the beginning of November. Whether you're looking to add to your complimentary-cup collection (Starbucks said this is the fifth year it's offered a reusable cup for the holidays) or snag your very first, here's what you need to know.
Dunkin' Donuts Went And Added 7 Holiday Menu Options, So Of Course We Had To Try Them To Tell Y'all How They Are
IT'S COOKIE BUTTER DONUT SEASON!
Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie
This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute. If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still,...
Narcity
Tim Hortons Is Getting Rid Of Red Cups In One Province & The New Cup Is All Grey (PHOTO)
Tim Hortons is getting rid of red cups in one province for a limited time and the new cups are completely grey for a very Canadian reason. As of November 17, 2022, the classic red cups that you get Tim Hortons hot drinks in have turned grey at locations in Saskatchewan.
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
Narcity
Toronto's Dazzling Christmas Bar Has Ornament Drinks & A Ceiling Filled With Bells (PHOTOS)
Things are lit at this dazzling Christmas bar in Toronto. The Fairmont Royal York has brought back its festive watering hole for the holiday season, and you'll feel like Clark Griswold as you sip boozy drinks from moose mugs. The Thirsty Elf pop-up is running Thursday through Saturday until December...
Narcity
This Ontario Christmas Village Is Decked With Holiday Lights & You Can Sip Spiked Hot Cocoa
You can step into a holiday postcard at this historic Ontario village that is decked out with over one million Christmas lights. Alight at Night is back at Upper Canada Village for select evenings from December 1, 2022, to January 7, 2023. The 1860s village is completely transformed into a colourfully glowing spectacle where you can sing along to Christmas carols, watch musical light shows and visit Santa's workshop.
Narcity
Snow Will Fall Inside The Eaton Centre This Year & You Can Catch Snowflakes While You Shop
CF Toronto Eaton Centre is about to be a living snow globe this holiday season!. The downtown mall is bringing holiday magic to life and will be making it snow inside of the mall every day leading up to December 24 in the MAC Court. Guests can watch the snow...
Narcity
Canada's Top Grocery Store Loyalty Cards Were Compared & One Even Gets Discounted Gas
With the rising cost of groceries in Canada really hitting wallets lately, chances are you're looking for ways to save money without sacrificing the products you love. Enter loyalty programs. For those unfamiliar with the concept, these are memberships that give you points or rewards on your grocery purchases. These...
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $189 Wallet for Just $45
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Delish
Fire Up Your Oven: Our Holiday Cookies Magazine Is Here!
Whether you want to master your favorite viral TikTok recipe or just make an easy weeknight dinner, you can always rely on Delish. And you’ll never run out of new recipe ideas with our quarterly magazine, which you can have shipped right to your door with the Delish Unlimited All Access membership.
consumerqueen.com
Ulta Stocking Stuffers 5 for $5 Available Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Filling stockings can be costly especially if you have a big family. These Ulta Stocking Stuffers will bring some relief to your wallet!. Those fun $1 Ulta Stocking Stuffers are online...
TODAY.com
Make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts: Cranberry crumble, apple loaf cake and more
We've got enough to do before the big feast on Thanksgiving. That's why we're getting the baking done early (really early) with Elena Besser's brilliant and lavish make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts. The best part is that these aren't the type of make-ahead recipes you have to prep the night before the...
Narcity
Canada's First 'Full-Service' Milk Bar Opened In Vancouver & Here's What It's Like (PHOTOS)
It's here! The famous U.S. dessert food chain, Milk Bar, which you may recognize from Netflix's Bake Squad, just opened up its very first full-service store in all of Canada, based out of Vancouver. You can find this tasty new eatery located inside Nordstrom Pacific Centre, right beside Nordstrom's Ebar...
Narcity
Another Toronto Restaurant Has Been Hit By The Lettuce Shortage & Prices Are Out Of Control
Lettuce prices are on the rise, and whether you're browsing for a head at the grocery store or sourcing a case of lettuce for your restaurant, you've probably felt the hit on your wallet. Popular Toronto restaurant SanRemo Bakery told Narcity they had to axe lettuce from their sandwiches today...
20 fun white elephant gifts under $20 that everyone at the party will want to steal
White elephant gifts are fun way to gift someone something unique or funny. We've found the best gifts like record coasters and mini bowling sets.
2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu
Two of Chick-fil-A's holiday items are returning to the menu for a limited time.
couponingwithrachel.com
Squishmallow Slippers as low as $7.79 + FREE Shipping (reg. $13+)
**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. Say what?! The coziest stuffed animals now come in slippers!. For a limited time and while supplies last, head over to Walgreens online where Squishmallows Slippers are on sale for as low as $7.79 (regularly $13.99)! Even better, today, November 16th only, you can score free shipping on ANY order!
