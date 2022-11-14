Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in John 14:6: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'” Here we have the words of Jesus, our Lord, who is telling all mankind down through the ages that the only way to acquire salvation, this marvelous gift of eternal life with our heavenly Father, is through Him and no other. The choice is up to us. Do not put it off. Do not tarry. Make your preparation.

