Mississippi community offering Thanksgiving dinner for all, no strings attached
Whether you are traveling around Natchez and looking for company or just don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving, there’s a free dinner for all this holiday at the Natchez Convention Center. The Natchez Community Thanksgiving, which is free and open to the public, lasts from 11 a.m. until...
Mississippi Corps of Engineers center ready to delight crowds with annual free holiday light display
Plans are in motion for the sixth annual ERDC Under the Lights drive-thru holiday celebration at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg. The event, which is open to the public, will take place Dec. 8-9 from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Visitors will enter through Gate 3, just south of the Main Gate at 3909 Halls Ferry Road.
WAPT
Madison baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi baker will make her national television debut Sunday as she competes on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Beth Hennington lives in Madison but grew up in Edwards and Clinton. "You try to leave the south. You always say the minute I can, I'm...
WAPT
Video: Doing the turkey dance at Turkey Drive 16
JACKSON, Miss. — Turkey Drive 16 kicked off to a great start Thursday. As of 3:45 p.m., over 630 turkeys were donated at three Kroger stores in Madison, Brandon and Jackson. The annual drive has also collected more than $9,600 in cash and online donations. The Kroger on Highway...
Madison County Journal
Columbia opening at Renaissance
Columbia Sportswear, a global outdoor leader known for its innovative outdoor apparel and footwear, will be joining the Ridgeland community with the opening of a brand store at The Renaissance at Colony Park, the first of its kind in Mississippi. . To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Nov....
mageenews.com
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
wessonnews.com
Leontyne Price: Mississippi’s opera treasure
One of my favorite stories about Mississippi musicians who blazed a trail for others wasn’t born on the flat delta farmlands, but rather at Laurel in Jones county Mississippi. The story of the Diva of all Divas -- Leontyne Price. Reared in Laurel, she was encouraged by her parents...
WAPT
Churches, food banks rely on Mississippi Food Network to help struggling families
JACKSON, Miss. — At Hilltop Church in downtown Jackson, they're helping struggling families through a weekly food giveaway. "We've seen an increase in people coming here," said Daniel Awabdy, Hilltop Church pastor. "We're seeing a lot of grandmothers with their grandkids. We're seeing a lot of elderly people who are living off just a certain amount of money."
In four days, 2 million lights — including 32-foot-tall Barbie display, dinosaurs, monster trucks — will delight Mississippi families with holiday display
Four days and counting until Mississippi residents can enjoy a holiday display filled with more than 2 million twinkling lights including a 32-foot-tall animated Barbie display, life-sized prehistoric dinosaurs and Big Foot monster trucks. Starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Brandon Amphitheater will be transformed into...
WAPT
Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'
JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
‘One night is not enough’ for visitors to this inn that just one Mississippi’s Lodging of the Year award
Oak Hill Inn is no stranger to winning in the tourism and hospitality market. Awards from Trip Advisor’s Traveler’s Choice decorate its walls. However, the latest award that Oak Hill Inn owners Donald McGlynn and Doug Mauro received came as a complete surprise. “We knew nothing about it,”...
WDAM-TV
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $35M Mississippi medical office building with 2 eye clinics, surgery centers
Ground has been broken on a $35 million medical office building in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for Jackson Eye Associates and Mississippi Retina Associates, according to a Nov. 16 report from the Madison County Journal. The facility will be open in December of 2023. Jackson Eye Associates, the...
WLBT
Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
Top MS Football Recruit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh Receives All-American Jersey
Top Mississippi football recruit and Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School received his All-American jersey Tuesday. Perkins is one of four Mississippi student-athletes to make the US Army team this year, which coaches say is the most-ever from the Magnolia State in a single season. The other three are Oxford linebacker Alex […]
mageenews.com
“I am the way and the truth”
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in John 14:6: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'” Here we have the words of Jesus, our Lord, who is telling all mankind down through the ages that the only way to acquire salvation, this marvelous gift of eternal life with our heavenly Father, is through Him and no other. The choice is up to us. Do not put it off. Do not tarry. Make your preparation.
