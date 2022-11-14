ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news

The Los Angeles Rams received a huge status update on one of their star players Friday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is good to go. The Rams star, who helped guide the team to a Super Bowl Championship in February, missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, in which both teams’ backups started the game. No Read more... The post Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Idaho8.com

With Kupp injured, Rams need other receivers to step up

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams made the Super Bowl during the 2018 season despite losing receiver Cooper Kupp to a torn ACL. With Kupp out at least four weeks because of a high-ankle sprain, it will be a tougher challenge for the reeling Rams to replace their standout offensive player this time around. Inexperienced options including Tutu Atwell and Lance McCutcheon could be part of the committee approach to replacing Kupp’s production.
Idaho8.com

Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Tannehill looked much sharper in his second game back after missing two games with an injured right ankle. He went 22 of 27 and had one interception as the Titans won for the seventh time in eight games. Rodgers went 24 of 39 for 227 yards with two touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson. Green Bay has lost six of seven.
GREEN BAY, WI
Idaho8.com

Rodgers, Packers can’t rally again as playoff hopes fade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving. Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade. Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night dropped the Packers to 4-7, two games behind San Francisco in the race for the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Next up for the Packers is a trip to Philadelphia to face the NFC East-leading Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
Idaho8.com

Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has signed with the Jets’ practice squad. He stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could focus on working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. The 31-year-old offensive lineman opted out of the 2020 season while with Kansas City to work on the front lines of the pandemic as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Montreal. He returned to playing football midway through last season and was traded from Kansas City to New York. Duvernay-Tardif played in eight games with the Jets but put his NFL career on hold again to focus on his medical career.
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho8.com

Confident Kazee bringing swagger to Steelers secondary

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers backup safety Demontae Kazee has given the team’s secondary an influx of swagger. Kazee made his 2022 debut in Week 10 against New Orleans. He missed the first half of the season while recovering from a wrist injury. Kazee wasted little time making an impact. Filling in for injured starter Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kazee picked off Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers pull out a 20-10 win. Fitzpatrick could return this week against Cincinnati but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Kazee will remain in the lineup in some fashion.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Jets’ Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington was a dynamic running back in the NFL and an All-Pro kick returner who is tied for the league record with eight kickoffs returned for touchdowns. His competitive nature has taken him from the playing fields to the sidelines as a coach. Washington is an assistant with the New York Jets, working with special teams and running backs. He started his coaching career as an intern in Jacksonville and is working his way up the coaching ranks. Washington says the NFL is providing more opportunities now for minority coaches than it did when he was playing.
WASHINGTON STATE

