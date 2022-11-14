Read full article on original website
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn. According to the release, at around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the Camelot Inn at 2508 east IH-40 on a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increasing reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on what happened to the woman’s body found near N Givens Ave. According to officials, on Nov. 13, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body found on N Givens Ave. Officers...
Car stolen, driven into Martin Road Lake on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a stolen car that was reportedly driven into a lake in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the apartments located in the 1600 block of Dale around 6:14 a.m. Friday. Officers were told that an […]
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for an assault of a family member charge on Wednesday. After a two-day trial at the 181st District Court, Glaston Lee Mitchell was convicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for 1 wanted in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and […]
Camelot Inn Homicide
Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen debit card. According to officials, the man was seen on camera using a stolen debit card that was originally taken from an auto burglary. If you have any...
Man found dead in 'apparent homicide' at northeast Amarillo home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead Tuesday night at an Amarillo home. Around 9:18 p.m., police said they went to the 1600 block of north Highland Street on a report of a man found dead. There, they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a […]
Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death
MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
Potter County Man Convicted
Glaston Mitchell has been sentenced in the 181st District Court for an assault on a family member, Wednesday. Mitchell was convicted after a two-day trial for the assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal...
Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police responded to the area of 6th Ave on a welfare check at a home earlier today. Officials say at around 11:10 a.m., they received a call about a man who wanted to commit suicide. The call came from someone who knew the man and said he was threatening to harm himself.
Amarillo Murder
Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
Canyon Police release more information on morning incident
Update (3:01 p.m.) The Canyon Police Department released more information about an earlier incident that closed down access to the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. on Tuesday. According to a report from Canyon Police, officers were called to a home on the 1700 block of 6th Ave. for a welfare check. Police found an individual […]
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
VIDEO: Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
Amarillo Fire Department prepares fro high amount of winter fires. Amarillo Fire Department prepares fro high amount of winter fires. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 15 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 15 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires...
Law Enforcement Operation Results in multiple arrests
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests including drugs and firearms seized. On Nov. 11, and Nov. 12, law enforcement had over 60 traffic enforcement stops in neighborhoods considered to be high crime areas. During the stops, eight arrests for on-view charges were...
1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
