Potter County, TX

KFDA

Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for an assault of a family member charge on Wednesday. After a two-day trial at the 181st District Court, Glaston Lee Mitchell was convicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Camelot Inn Homicide

Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man found dead in 'apparent homicide' at northeast Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead Tuesday night at an Amarillo home. Around 9:18 p.m., police said they went to the 1600 block of north Highland Street on a report of a man found dead. There, they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death

MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
MCLEAN, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County Man Convicted

Glaston Mitchell has been sentenced in the 181st District Court for an assault on a family member, Wednesday. Mitchell was convicted after a two-day trial for the assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Murder

Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Law Enforcement Operation Results in multiple arrests

Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests including drugs and firearms seized. On Nov. 11, and Nov. 12, law enforcement had over 60 traffic enforcement stops in neighborhoods considered to be high crime areas. During the stops, eight arrests for on-view charges were...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
AMARILLO, TX

