WNCT
Carolina Hurricanes: Look into the eye of the fans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are about a month into the NHL season, and things are heating up. The Carolina Hurricanes faced the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche, for the second time this season. The Canes were not able to get a win in the first game, so they were hoping to get […]
Marian Hossa has a historic weekend ahead as Blackhawks retire his number
Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa will have his number retired on Sunday by the Blackhawks. WGN News Now had a schedule of the events, Hossa's legacy with the team, who else has had their number retired, and how rare a ceremony like this is for the team.
