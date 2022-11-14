MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Police are investigating after four students were found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.

Just before noon yesterday, officers responded to a call for an unconscious individual and went to a residence near campus, where they discovered four deceased individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS.

The university released a statement saying that classes are canceled today, Nov. 14, out of respect for the victims.

Classes will resume tomorrow, Nov. 15.

The post University of Idaho cancels classes Monday after four students found dead appeared first on Local News 8 .