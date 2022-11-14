ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho cancels classes Monday after four students found dead

By Emma Benson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kxpvh_0jAHkfwm00

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Police are investigating after four students were found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.

Just before noon yesterday, officers responded to a call for an unconscious individual and went to a residence near campus, where they discovered four deceased individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS.

The university released a statement saying that classes are canceled today, Nov. 14, out of respect for the victims.

Classes will resume tomorrow, Nov. 15.

The post University of Idaho cancels classes Monday after four students found dead appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - We're getting our first insight into the autopsies of four University of Idaho students who were murdered. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said she believes all the victims were killed using a large knife and all of them were stabbed more than once. The cause of death for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin The post Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Coroner confirms 4 University of Idaho students died from stabbing

MOSCOW, Idaho - Autopsies have been completed on four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death inside a rental house near campus, and the results have been forwarded to law enforcement, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Thursday. The bodies were then released to the victims’ families,...
MOSCOW, ID
WSB Radio

Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
kpug1170.com

Four students found dead in University of Idaho homicide

MOSCOW, Idaho – Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students in a home near the campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon on Sunday, November 13th. Shortly after the...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Philly

Police: 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon, according to a press release from the city.Police have called the deaths suspected homicides, which generally means the killing of one person by another, though the term doesn't necessarily suggest the death was intended or committed in a criminal manner.Authorities did not release additional details, including the...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy