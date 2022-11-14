Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Abdul-Jabbar reaches 30,000 points
1961 — George Blanda of the Houston Oilers passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of the New York Titans. 1961 — Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
WTOP
Eastern Michigan visits Oakland following Townsend’s 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Trey Townsend scored 30 points in Oakland’s 112-90 loss to the Toledo Rockets. Oakland finished 20-12 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.9% from the...
WTOP
Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit. He’s happy to...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TENNESSEE TITANS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — TENNESSEE: K Randy Bullock, LB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DT Naquan Jones, CB Elijah Molden, TE Kevin Rader. GREEN BAY: LB De’Vondre Campbell, WR Romeo Doubs, DT Jonathan Ford, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, OT Luke Tenuta, OT Rasheed Walker.
WTOP
Titans, Tannehill add pass threat to Henry, stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity, and now they’ve found the one piece of the puzzle that’s eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game. The Titans (7-3) improved to 10-2...
WTOP
Thursday’s Transactions
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jeff Conine special assistant to Bruce Sherman chairman and principal owner. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Robert Suarez to a five-year contract through the 2027 season with an opt-out clause after...
Browns' Greg Newsome II out after suffering concussion in practice
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills after suffering a concussion in Friday's practice.
WTOP
Seahawks believe Geno Smith’s surprising run will continue
SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
WTOP
UC Board of Regents delays decision on UCLA move to Big Ten
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 14 in Los Angeles to finalize a decision on UCLA’s planned move to the Big Ten Conference. Regents set the date during a meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, the...
WTOP
Patriots going for 14th straight win against surging Jets
NEW YORK JETS (6-3) at NEW ENGLAND (5-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 6-3; Patriots 5-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 72-54-1. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Jets 22-17 on Oct. 30 in East Rutherford, N.J. LAST WEEK: Jets beat...
WTOP
For Capitals’ Charlie Lindgren, start vs. Blues means ‘a little bit more’
For Caps’ Lindgren, start vs. Blues means ‘a little bit more’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Charlie Lindgren is the starter between the pipes for the Capitals on Thursday night, the team announced. Washington is set to face Lindgren’s former team, the St. Louis Blues.
WTOP
2023 LPGA Tour Schedule
Jan. 19-22 — Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf & CC, Orlando, Fla. Feb. 23-26 — Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam CC, Pattaya, Thailand. March 2-5 — HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa GC, Singapore. March 9-12 — Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Ble Bay...
Comments / 0