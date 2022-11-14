SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.

