Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Related
Hillsborough County vendors: ‘Where are our paychecks?’
Some vendors under contract to provide services to Hillsborough County government say the county is behind in paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars and they complain they're not getting answers as to why.
fox13news.com
SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
Driver dies after T-bone crash on Busch Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue
A driver has died following a T-bone collision at a busy Tampa intersection Wednesday night, police said.
Dangerous U-turns in Lutz create concern among neighbors
Dianne Burchardt lives in the area and tells ABC Action News that people make U-turns on the corner of Van Dyke and Whirly roads in order to go east.
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa; investigation underway
A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents take advantage of disaster food assistance
The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.
stpetecatalyst.com
Airport, region ‘growing like gangbusters’
Officials from the nation’s top-ranked large airport – Tampa International – updated St. Petersburg stakeholders on a master plan that includes a long-awaited new terminal to keep pace with precipitous growth. The Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement hosted Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) latest 2022...
Car carrying 5 teens hits tree in Seminole; 3 hospitalized
Three teenagers were hospitalized after a vehicle carrying five teens crashed into a tree in Seminole, authorities said.
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa. A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.
Family grateful for firefighters who saved mom after car crashed into Clearwater pond
"There's not a message that I or my family, that we could give that is sufficient enough to express our gratitude," Hurda said.
‘We don’t want it to be a tragedy and a mystery’: Sister of man killed in Tampa hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A family wants answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tampa.
Pinellas County School Bus Driver Avoids Head-On Collision With 23 Students On Board
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County school bus driver is being credited with avoiding what could have been a horrific head-on collision. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Frontier, driven by a 45-year-old Largo man, was traveling westbound on Belleair Road while a
Palm Harbor man arrested after store clerk gets note saying woman needs help
A Palm Harbor man was accused of battering his girlfriend, putting a gun to her head and throwing her phone in the toilet so she couldn't call the police.
Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency
A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa
At least one person has died after a crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa Monday night.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
Comments / 0