Shell Starts Operations At Pennsylvania Polymers Plant
Energy supermajor Shell has started operations from its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca. — Energy supermajor Shell has started operations from its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM). The Pennsylvania facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed...
Emerson Inks 5-Year Deal To Support Martin Linge Platform
Emerson has signed a five-year contract to provide operational support services to Equinor's Martin Linge platform in the Norwegian North Sea. Software and engineering major Emerson has put pen to paper on a five-year framework agreement with Equinor under which it will provide operational support to the latter’s Martin Linge platform in the Norwegian North Sea.
SLB To Help Oman Develop Geothermal Resources
SLB has been contracted to work with Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Investment Authority on developing the country's geothermal resources. — SLB is working side by side with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Investment Authority to lay down a path for development of country’s geothermal resources.
Neptune Energy Hits Hydrocarbons In Calypso Well Off Norway
Neptune Energy and its license partners have announced that hydrocarbons have been encountered in the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea. — Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy and its license partners have announced that hydrocarbons have been encountered in the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.
CNOOC Starts Production From First 3M Gas Field
CNOOC has announced that the MDA Gas Field, the largest gas field within the 3M Project in Indonesia, has started production. — Chinese government-owned oil company CNOOC Limited has announced that the MDA Gas Field, the largest gas field within the 3M Project in Indonesia, has started production. The...
North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
Fire Reported on Asgard B Facility
A fire was reported in a transformer on the Asgard B facility in the Norwegian Sea, Equinor has confirmed to Rigzone. “There were 118 people on board when the incident occurred, none of whom were injured,” the spokesperson told Rigzone, adding that production was shut down. “The fire occurred...
Demand, Dayrates To Stay High For Low-Emission Rigs To 2026
The energy crisis in 2022 has reinforced that the exploration of oil and gas will likely continue to play an essential part in the energy mix in the future. — The energy crisis that has arisen during 2022 and the mounting importance of energy security has reinforced that the exploration for and production of oil and gas will likely continue to play an essential part of the energy mix over the coming decades.
Diesel Price Sees Third Biggest Monthly Increase on Record
UK motoring services company RAC has revealed that the average price of diesel saw its third biggest monthly increase on record in October. The average price of the commodity rose from 180.37pence ($2.15) to 190.51p ($2.27), RAC highlighted, adding that the rise added more than GBP 5 ($5.96) to a tank. The rise ranked third behind an increase of 22p ($0.26) in March this year and an increase of 16p ($0.19) in June this year, RAC outlined.
Response To Energy Crisis Tilted Governments Towards Renewables
A full paradigm shift to reach net zero by 2050 is still not possible but governments and their policies are accelerating the development of renewables, Westwood said. — The global energy crisis has been brewing since the last quarter of 2021, caused by a mix of factors, including resurgent demand after the lifting of lockdown, bad weather, and disruptions to supply chains. It is impacting all areas of the energy market and all geographies.
