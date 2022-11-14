ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Fatherly

Paid Your Loans During The Pandemic Pause? Refund Checks Are Coming

Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
R.A. Heim

Apply now to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When Is Your Money Coming?

The Social Security Administration has disbursed three payments so far this month -- two to Social Security beneficiaries and one to Supplemental Security Income recipients. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll receive your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
R.A. Heim

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

