Sedalia Police Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers stopped a Jeep that had illegal window tinting at the Break Time store, 318 West Broadway Boulevard. It was also suspected the driver's Missouri driving privileges were suspended. The driver was the suspect. William F. Fizer, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Fizer was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released. About ten minutes later, a subject arrived to the store to pick up a juvenile, since the driver was being arrested. After an investigation, it was determined the subject who arrived to pick up the juvenile had driven to the location while intoxicated by drugs. Jessica N. Tackett, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Tackett was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released.
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of November 15th, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle check at the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies attempted to make contact with a subject, who fled on foot into the motel. Deputies then took Nickie Elaine Smith, 37, of Sedalia, into custody. Smith was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on an original charge of Assault. Smith also had a violation involving Child Support/Public Assistance Information. Smith was booked on the warrants at the Pettis County Jail and given a charge of Resisting Arrest, with total bond at $500 cash only and $1500 cash or surety. Deputies also located Christopher Michael Stein, 44, of Sedalia, who was operating the motor vehicle that he and Smith arrived in. Stein was placed into custody for driving without a valid license. After investigation, Deputies discovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Stein's vehicle. Stein was booked and released at the Pettis County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
