Top Speed
This Deserted Garage With Hypercars Predicts A Terrifying Future
Electric mobility will someday make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete. That is downright scary, especially if you own high-performance cars or are a hardcore enthusiast. It could also mean that in 50 or 100 years, current hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron or LaFerrari could become barn discoveries hidden away on some billionaire's property. This haunting potential future has been illustrated by artist TheDizzyViper in a series of renderings, where you can even find an abandoned McLaren Senna that has been ravaged by the passing of time.
insideevs.com
Drako Dragon Unleashed As 2,000-Horsepower Electric Hyper SUV
California-based EV startup Drako Motors has unveiled its second production model after the GTE, and it's even more radical than the 1,200-horsepower super sports sedan. Meet the Drako Dragon, the most powerful, quickest and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history, as the company introduces it. The Dragon features a Quad...
insideevs.com
2024 Lucid Air Sapphire Does 0-60 In 1.89 Seconds, Hits 205 MPH
When Lucid Group unveiled the Air Sapphire high-performance model in August during Monterey Car Week, it didn't release precise specifications. The EV maker did say that the luxury electric super-sports sedan's tri-motor AWD powertrain was good for more than 1,200 horsepower, giving it the title of the world's most powerful production sedan and allowing for stellar performance.
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
insideevs.com
Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf May Arrive As EV Alongside VW ID.3 Hatch
For Volkswagen fans and observers who thought the brand's ID.3 electric hatch would serve as a future replacement for the iconic Golf, think again. According to a recent article published by Autocar, the upcoming, ninth-gen Golf may arrive as another ID EV to live alongside the ID.3 hatchback. While VW...
insideevs.com
2023 Smart #3 Electric SUV Leaks Online In China
Smart is know for making some of the world’s smallest cars, but its two new models have shown a tendency for growth both in height (because they are both crossovers), as well as in overall dimensions. The latter is especially true for the Smart #3 crossover, photos of which have just leaked in China, revealing quite a big vehicle.
insideevs.com
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Makes US Debut With 340-Mile Estimated Range
Hyundai has brought its streamliner electric sedan, the recently unveiled Ioniq 6, to the 2022 Los Angeles, with the model set to go on sale in the United States in the spring of 2023. Both single- and dual-motor versions will be available, with the former expected to achieve the models maximum range of around 340 miles on one charge – the number has yet to be confirmed by the EPA.
insideevs.com
Electric Vehicles Dominate List Of 2023 NACTOY Finalists
The jury for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards has picked the nine finalist vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Out of 26 vehicles voted semifinalists earlier this year from an initial field of 47 eligible vehicles, NACTOY's 50 jurors from the United States and Canada determined the nine finalists following an extensive test-drive and evaluation period.
insideevs.com
Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Is A "Vision Of The Very Near Future"
In December 2021, Toyota stunned the automotive world by previewing more than a dozen electric vehicle concepts, including five bZ-branded models. Among them was a crossover called bZ Compact SUV Concept that envisioned a production model positioned under the bZ4X. Today, Toyota is showcasing that concept in greater detail at the Los Angeles Auto Show, suggesting that it previews the next addition to the "Beyond Zero" EV family.
insideevs.com
Focus Bikes Drops The Fancy JAM² SL Electric Mountain Bike
In contrast to commuter and cargo-focused electric bikes, for-sport electric mountain and road bikes aren’t as powerful and punchy. As opposed to maximum assist, these kinds of bikes focus on a more natural pedal feel, and as such, prioritize lightweight motors and batteries, and sophisticated electronics. One of the best examples of a powertrain geared towards this purpose is the Porsche-owned Fazua system.
insideevs.com
Check Out EV News From Volvo, Lucid And BMW: Top EV News Nov 18, 2022
This week, we have news about Volvo, Lucid, BMW, and EV Prices: Our Top EV News for the week of Nov 18, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. In addition, see this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
insideevs.com
5-Star Euro NCAP Rating For Nissan Ariya
The Nissan Ariya is another all-new, all-electric model recently comprehensively tested by Euro NCAP to determine how safe it is. The top five-star rating indicates that the Nissan Ariya does not disappoint and certainly can be recommended. It's also a good sign for other Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance EVs based on the CMF-EV platform (like the Renault Megane E-Tech).
insideevs.com
Hyundai Motor Plug-In Car Sales In October 2022 Hit New High
Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai and Genesis brands) reports that its global vehicle sales in October amounted to 347,324 units, which is 12% more than a year ago. During the first 10 months of the year, the company sold 3,251,373 vehicles (up 0.4%). This is the first positive year-to-date sales result for the Hyundai Motor this year.
insideevs.com
Fisker Ocean Officially Enters Production On Schedule In Graz, Austria
Fisker just announced that production of its Ocean electric SUV has started on schedule in the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria. The company considers this a great achievement, an emotional moment, and for good reason because the Ocean is reasonably affordable for what it offers making it very competitive in its respective segment.
insideevs.com
Drako Dragon Debuts, Toyota Prius Revealed, And Lucid Air Pure Arrives
InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and thirty-seventh regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
insideevs.com
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Will Only Be Available As A PHEV In US
When Alfa Romeo unveiled the Tonale SUV in February 2022, it said the US market would get it with two AWD powertrains, a 1.3-liter plug-in hybrid and a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. As the US market launch nears, Alfa Romeo has changed its mind and announced through its CEO that...
insideevs.com
Tesla Jumps Four Spots, Still Near Bottom In Consumer Reports' Reliability Survey
Tesla has never done well in Consumer Reports’ annual reliability surveys and the same is true for the manufacturer’s 2022 performance. CR released its latest report and it ranks Tesla in 19th position out of 24 automakers, still an improvement over last year when it came second to last out of 28 automakers.
insideevs.com
BYD To Launch Two New EV Brands In 2023: Yangwang And One New
BYD (Dynasty and Ocean),. "another new brand that specializes in professional and personalized identities, covering family cars and luxury cars". The Dynasty and Ocean are currently the two main product series of the main BYD brand, while Denza is a luxury arm that's 90% controlled by BYD and in 10% by Mercedes-Benz (originally it was 50/50 joint venture, but Daimler reduced its stake in mid-2022).
insideevs.com
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
