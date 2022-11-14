Read full article on original website
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
Toyota bZ4X Tested In Norway Has Disappointing Range, Big Battery Buffer At 0%
While the Toyota bZ4X has been getting generally good reviews, when Norway’s Elbil24 tried it out earlier this month, the publication had some quite scathing things to say about it, even prompting Toyota to step in and provide explanations. They note that even though the bZ4X had many good sides and there was a lot to like about it, it fell short in several key areas for an electric vehicle.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Makes US Debut With 340-Mile Estimated Range
Hyundai has brought its streamliner electric sedan, the recently unveiled Ioniq 6, to the 2022 Los Angeles, with the model set to go on sale in the United States in the spring of 2023. Both single- and dual-motor versions will be available, with the former expected to achieve the models maximum range of around 340 miles on one charge – the number has yet to be confirmed by the EPA.
2024 Lucid Air Sapphire Does 0-60 In 1.89 Seconds, Hits 205 MPH
When Lucid Group unveiled the Air Sapphire high-performance model in August during Monterey Car Week, it didn't release precise specifications. The EV maker did say that the luxury electric super-sports sedan's tri-motor AWD powertrain was good for more than 1,200 horsepower, giving it the title of the world's most powerful production sedan and allowing for stellar performance.
Tesla Has A Production Target Of 100 Semi Electric Trucks This Year
Tesla has been very secretive about the manufacturing of its Semi electric truck, which reportedly entered production in early October at a new building near the company's Giga Nevada plant. Back then, Electrek learned that the production equipment installed at Giga Nevada would enable a production of about five electric...
Tesla Reduces Model Y And Model 3 Delivery Times In China
According to a recent report published by Teslarati, the US electric automaker has reduced delivery times in China to just one week in some specific cases. This could either mean that after the recent Giga Shanghai factory upgrades Tesla is cranking out cars so quickly it can now deliver them almost immediately, or the demand for its vehicles is waning in the country.
Tesla Jumps Four Spots, Still Near Bottom In Consumer Reports' Reliability Survey
Tesla has never done well in Consumer Reports’ annual reliability surveys and the same is true for the manufacturer’s 2022 performance. CR released its latest report and it ranks Tesla in 19th position out of 24 automakers, still an improvement over last year when it came second to last out of 28 automakers.
Segway Ninebot Introduces The New UIFI Electric Scooter In China
Segway Ninebot is one of the best-known brands in the e-mobility scene, and has been for nearly two decades now. The pioneer of what has practically become the generic electric kick scooter, Segway Ninebot has transformed personal urban mobility in many countries around the world, and continues to be an innovator in the industry. In its home country of China, the company has released several new models, one of the most interesting is this compact sit-down e-scooter called the UIFI.
Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf May Arrive As EV Alongside VW ID.3 Hatch
For Volkswagen fans and observers who thought the brand's ID.3 electric hatch would serve as a future replacement for the iconic Golf, think again. According to a recent article published by Autocar, the upcoming, ninth-gen Golf may arrive as another ID EV to live alongside the ID.3 hatchback. While VW...
Fisker Ocean Officially Enters Production On Schedule In Graz, Austria
Fisker just announced that production of its Ocean electric SUV has started on schedule in the Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria. The company considers this a great achievement, an emotional moment, and for good reason because the Ocean is reasonably affordable for what it offers making it very competitive in its respective segment.
2023 Smart #3 Electric SUV Leaks Online In China
Smart is know for making some of the world’s smallest cars, but its two new models have shown a tendency for growth both in height (because they are both crossovers), as well as in overall dimensions. The latter is especially true for the Smart #3 crossover, photos of which have just leaked in China, revealing quite a big vehicle.
BYD To Launch Two New EV Brands In 2023: Yangwang And One New
BYD (Dynasty and Ocean),. "another new brand that specializes in professional and personalized identities, covering family cars and luxury cars". The Dynasty and Ocean are currently the two main product series of the main BYD brand, while Denza is a luxury arm that's 90% controlled by BYD and in 10% by Mercedes-Benz (originally it was 50/50 joint venture, but Daimler reduced its stake in mid-2022).
Focus Bikes Drops The Fancy JAM² SL Electric Mountain Bike
In contrast to commuter and cargo-focused electric bikes, for-sport electric mountain and road bikes aren’t as powerful and punchy. As opposed to maximum assist, these kinds of bikes focus on a more natural pedal feel, and as such, prioritize lightweight motors and batteries, and sophisticated electronics. One of the best examples of a powertrain geared towards this purpose is the Porsche-owned Fazua system.
Zoom Work Meetings Integrated Into Your Tesla: Coming Soon
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
3 Millionth BYD New Energy Vehicle Rolls Off Production Line
BYD, the largest Chinese plug-in electric vehicle manufacturer, celebrates the production of its three millionth New Energy Vehicle (the category that includes BEVs and PHEVs). The jubilee vehicle happens to be the all-electric BYD Seal model, which was officially delivered on November 16, 2022 to Wang Shuang, a soccer player...
Check Out EV News From Volvo, Lucid And BMW: Top EV News Nov 18, 2022
This week, we have news about Volvo, Lucid, BMW, and EV Prices: Our Top EV News for the week of Nov 18, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. In addition, see this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Is A "Vision Of The Very Near Future"
In December 2021, Toyota stunned the automotive world by previewing more than a dozen electric vehicle concepts, including five bZ-branded models. Among them was a crossover called bZ Compact SUV Concept that envisioned a production model positioned under the bZ4X. Today, Toyota is showcasing that concept in greater detail at the Los Angeles Auto Show, suggesting that it previews the next addition to the "Beyond Zero" EV family.
Volkswagen's Upcoming Tesla-Rivaling Project Trinity Under Review
Volkswagen aims to build a new factory to produce its upcoming Project Trinity flagship sedan. The goal is to spend some $1.8 billion to begin construction in Wolfsburg in the spring of 2023 in order to launch the new factory by 2026, which would help the automaker produce EVs as efficiently as Tesla. Now, the project plans are reportedly under review.
This $6,000 E-Scooter Was Developed by The Red Bull F1 Team
Just how much tech can you stuff into an electric kick-scooter? These days, e-scooters have evolved from mere modes of personal mobility to IoT devices loaded with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, navigation, over-the-air updates, and so on. Well, the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team has somehow managed to make an electric scooter outlandishly high-tech. How does a carbon fiber frame and $6,000 price tag sound?
