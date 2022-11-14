ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference

By MICHAEL CASEY
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLNGT_0jAHaxwi00

Hippos poached for their skin and teeth, sharks targeted by the fin trade and a tiny frog with translucent skin are among the hundreds of species that could get greater protection at a United Nations wildlife conference opening Monday.

The 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora or (CITES), meeting over the next two weeks in Panama, will consider tightening trade regulations on around 600 plants and animals potentially at risk of extinction. Nine other species are recommended for less restrictive international trade regulations.

“CITES goal is to ensure that these wild species can survive in the wild for future generations,” Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero told The Associated Press. “The concern is that if we don’t regulate that trade, too much will be used, too much will be traded and enter into commerce because it’s highly valuable.”

The international wildlife trade treaty, which was adopted 49 years ago in Washington, D.C., has been praised for helping stem the illegal and unsustainable trade in ivory and rhino horns as well as in whales and sea turtles.

But it has come under fire for its limitations, including its reliance on cash-strapped developing countries to combat illegal trade that's become a lucrative $10 billion-a-year business.

Millions of species are not listed under CITES — including, according to one study, more than a third of the online reptile trade. Domestic markets are beyond the reach of the treaty, and some experts have complained CITES listings often come after a species is too far gone. The internet is fueling the illegal trade. A Wildlife Conservation Society investigation this month found that jaguar parts, trade commercially banned under CITES, were widely available online.

Still, conservationists said CITES remains the only available tool to ensure trade in plants and animals is done sustainably. Governments will list species that require permits, bringing some level of transparency to the trade. Or if trade is putting a plant or animal at risk, a listing will limit or outright ban it.

"CITES is working, but it’s only as good as its implementation by exporting countries, transit countries, importing countries," said Susan Lieberman, the vice president of international policy at WCS.

“The treaty is excellent. It’s the only tool we have, in the midst of a biodiversity crisis,” she continued. “We don’t need to weaken it. We need to strengthen CITES and maybe even cover more species. We also need to ensure, whether through multilateral donors, foundations, whatever, that there’s more resources going to help countries who are challenged implementing CITES.”

Fans of hippos, found in more than three dozen African countries and regulars in nature documentaries, are counting on the convention to ban commercial trade.

Ten African countries have proposed banning trade in hippos, hunted for their ivory teeth, and more recently for their skin used in belts, handbags and clothing. The United States and France were the biggest importers of nearly 78,000 hippo parts between 2009 and 2018, according to the CITES trade database, with a majority coming from Tanzania. Another 79,000 pounds (36,000 kilograms) of hippo ivory went to Hong Kong and China for hunting trophies, figurines and knife handles.

The concern is that hippos, already suffering due to climate-driven droughts and development, cannot survive extensive poaching.

“It’s great when countries do things domestically, try to take matters into their own hands to protect their own populations,” said Tanya Sanerib, the international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, which in March joined with the Humane Society International in requesting that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service list the hippos under the Endangers Species Act.

“But unless we have that sort of international collaboration, which is what CITES is designed to foster, you have mixed signals being sent about what really is happening and whether a product is legal or illegal,” Sanerib said. “So getting this commercial trade ban would be significant in terms of sending that signal loud and clear that ivory is off the table.”

The proposal to ban the hippo trade is opposed by the European Union, some African countries and several conservation groups, who argue many countries have healthy hippo populations and that trade isn't a factor in their decline.

Sharks, too, are poised for increased protection.

Global shark populations are declining, with annual deaths due to fisheries reaching about 100 million. The sharks are sought mostly for their fins, which are used in shark fin soup, a popular delicacy in China and elsewhere in Asia.

Conservation groups argue proposals at CITES to list about 90 species, including the family of requiem sharks, would significantly limit the trade. If approved, the proposals would increase the portion of shark species in the fin trade covered by CITES from around 25% to about 90%, according to the WCS.

“What is driving down shark populations is overfishing. They have been slyly labeled bycatch when in reality they are targeted,” said Philip Chou, senior director of global policy for the conservation group Oceana. “There is a huge active trade and money to be made from the trade of shark meat, and there has always been for their fins.”

Opposition is likely to come from Japan and other East Asian countries, the hub of the global fin trade. They argue the trade should be regulated by fisheries bodies.

Turtles, snakes, glass frogs and lizards — i ncreasingly targeted by the pet and collector trade — would get increased protection, as would several timber species including African Mahogany that have been decimated by illegal logging.

The United States Association of Reptile Keepers, which advocates for responsible private ownership and trade in reptiles and amphibians, said in a statement that “addressing reductions in wild populations by limiting captive breeding and legal trade is counterproductive.

There also are controversial proposals to ease the ban on the elephant ivory trade. Zimbabwe, which has threatened to leave CITES, has pushed to allow sale of its ivory stocks and elephant skin and to use the money to manage its growing elephant population. But conservation groups and the U.S., oppose easing the ivory ban enacted in 1989.

“Most countries have domestic bans on elephant ivory markets and the fact that there are existing stockpiles out there of ivory is very troubling,” said the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Matthew Strickler, who will head the American delegation at CITES. “You certainly don’t want to see that product get on the market and kind of rekindle demand for more ivory which we all know leads to more and more poaching.”

Secretary-General Higuero said there is “no appetite for opening the market for ivory sales” but that the debate at CITES could spark a larger conversation on how to help poor countries fund conservation efforts. Many of these countries, she said, are struggling to manage their elephant populations amid worsening drought and expanding ranges that are increasing elephant-human conflict.

“We all benefit from the existence of these animals,” she said. “Therefore it’s a global responsibility to ensure that these developing countries can meet their conservation costs.”

___

Associated Press writer Patrick Whittle contributed from Portland, Maine.

___

Follow Michael Casey in Twitter: @mcasey1

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is 'here to stay'

BANGKOK — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Asian leaders Friday that “the United States is here to stay” as she pitched Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
WGAU

G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The summit's closing statement was...
The Associated Press

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday in his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount, but highlighted how his surprisingly strong showing revealed that Republican voters in the sprawling Colorado district are tiring of Boebert’s brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. “America is tired of the circus, tired of the lack of respect for our institutions and democracy, and tired of the lack of civility in our discourse,” Frisch said. Frisch said he supports the recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win.
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

'Without water, we die': Historic drought in Somalia leaves millions clinging to life

DOOLOW, Somalia — Before the start of the worst drought Somalia has experienced in four decades, 30-year-old Nuurto Ali Issaq tended to 40 goats and other livestock as a pastoralist, having just enough resources to make a living and feed herself and her five children. But less than three years later, with the East African country in the midst of its fifth consecutive failed rainy season, all of Issaq's animals have died due to dehydration, leaving her family in the same predicament as nearly half of the country's 16 million people — starving, poor and nowhere to turn.
WGAU

Trump announces 3rd presidential run despite mounting headwinds

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would again seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, despite multiple ongoing investigations into his conduct, stinging midterm election losses for candidates he endorsed and mounting criticism from members of his own party. "America's comeback starts...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

US bid to kill American-JetBlue partnership goes to judge

Airline lawyers and the Justice Department delivered starkly contrasting views of an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue during closing arguments Friday in a case that will test the Biden administration’s aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws. The partnership lets American and JetBlue coordinate schedules and share revenue on many...
BOSTON, MA
WGAU

Biden's economic team losing adviser Rouse after midterms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A key member of President Joe Biden's economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday. Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to there. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

New measures for size, as world's people surpass 8 billion

PARIS — (AP) — What is bigger: A ronna or a quetta?. Scientists meeting outside of Paris on Friday — who have expanded the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century as the global population surges past 8 billion — have the answer.
WGAU

Biden says inflation help is coming but 'will take time'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden cautioned on Friday that “it's going to take time” for inflation to recede, but he offered fresh assurance that legislation he signed earlier this year will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Feds: Oath Keepers sought 'violent overthrow' of government

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

EXPLAINER: What Griner may endure in Russian penal system

LONDON — (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal colony that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals. It's in a region once synonymous with the Soviet gulag. Griner was...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Federal agent killed in shootout with suspected smuggling boat off Puerto Rico

CABO ROJO, Puerto Rico — A federal marine agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection was fatally shot while approaching a suspected smuggling boat off the coast of Puerto Rico on Thursday morning, officials said. Three marine agents were shot at while they approached the vessel, and the agents...
WGAU

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors as primary season begins

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Republicans considering a 2024 run for the White House will assemble in Las Vegas this weekend, with anxious donors and activists openly considering whether or not to support Donald Trump for a third straight time. The former president will be among the only...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
WGAU

Ukraine experts join probe of fatal missile blast in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the...
WGAU

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

HELSINKI — (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch...
WGAU

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy