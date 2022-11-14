ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Could Donald Trump be speaker of the House? How is the House leader chosen?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ztaT_0jAHaatF00

While the race for control of the House of Representatives continues, speculation over who will be the leader of the chamber has turned from the expected to the fantastic.

On Sunday, Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin suggested to journalist Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” that if the Republicans end up winning the House, a faction of the party could end up nominating former President Donald Trump.

Raskin suggested that pro-Trump representatives in the House could ignore House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the post and instead nominate Trump for the job.

Brennan challenged Raskin during the show, saying the idea of making Trump speaker was not a “real option.”

“Well, they talk about it repeatedly,” Raskin replied. “And if Trump decided he wanted to do it, it would pose a profound problem for their party because they refuse to do the right thing,” he said.

“And they might just vote for Trump, when they, you know, take the roll call for speaker,” Raskin said. “So, we know that the hard right Freedom Caucus people are in search of another candidate and one potential candidate whose name has been floated is Donald Trump himself, because the speaker of the House does not have to be a member of the House. And they are talking about putting Trump right there.”

Trump is widely expected to announce Tuesday that he will run for president in 2024.

Last week in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he would support McCarthy, R-California, for speaker if Republicans win back control of the House.

Republicans could vote for a leader as early as Tuesday at the party’s organizational conference in preparation for the next congressional session, according to USA Today.

In a letter to his colleagues the day after last week’s election, McCarthy officially announced his intentions to run for speaker.

“I am determined to ensure that this majority reaches its full potential,” McCarthy said in the letter. “I will be a listener every bit as much as a speaker, striving to build consensus from the bottom-up rather than commanding the agenda from the top-down.”

How is a speaker of the House chosen? Here is how it works.

The speaker of the House, in addition to deciding what comes to the floor for a vote, is, per the Constitution, second in line to succeed the president, after the vice president.

Candidates for speaker are nominated by each party’s caucus or conference and elected at the beginning of the new Congress in January.

There is no rule that requires the nominee to be an elected member of the House, according to Article I, Section II of the Constitution. Candidates nominated for the position who were not members of the House include former Sec. of State Colin Powell, Georgia politician Stacy Abrams and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.

The speaker is elected by roll call vote. A candidate must receive a majority of the votes cast in order to become speaker. If all members of the House are present and voting, the majority would be 218.

If all members are not there, it is a majority of the members present and voting. If no candidate wins a majority, the roll call is repeated until a speaker is elected.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Trump announces 3rd presidential run despite mounting headwinds

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would again seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, despite multiple ongoing investigations into his conduct, stinging midterm election losses for candidates he endorsed and mounting criticism from members of his own party. "America's comeback starts...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

AG Garland puts special prosecutor in charge of Trump-related investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he is putting a special counsel in charge of multiple ongoing Justice Department investigations involving former President Donald Trump. At a press conference, Garland told reporters that he has appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee the department's probe involving classified documents...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Feds: Oath Keepers sought 'violent overthrow' of government

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER — (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado's sprawling...
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

Biden's economic team losing adviser Rouse after midterms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A key member of President Joe Biden's economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday. Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to there. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that...
OHIO STATE
WGAU

Biden says inflation help is coming but 'will take time'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden cautioned on Friday that “it's going to take time” for inflation to recede, but he offered fresh assurance that legislation he signed earlier this year will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Congress unconstitutionally gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules, a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Friday. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy