The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets

Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
Chef Nick Badovinus' Brass Ram is now open. (Photo by Luis Martinez) The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas
Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
tcu360.com
Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques
If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
papercitymag.com
A Glittering Opening Night for MOUS Showroom — Texas Design Week Dallas
Tanner Moussa, Giuseppe Lombardo (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) Dallas designers, architects and VIP Texas Design Week Dallas ticket holders raised their glasses to toast Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis at the unveiling of their chic new MOUS showroom on Farrington Street, as well as a first look at the brother and sister duo’s debut Narrative Arc collection of furniture and objects.
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
papercitymag.com
Kitchen Confidential — Afternoon Cocktails and Culinary Talk at Doniphan Moore
Doniphan Moore, Andrea Schumacher, Christopher Peacock, Laurann Claridge, Monogram's Kennith Miller (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) It was elbow to elbow (or perhaps Gucci Marmont bag to Gucci Jackie bag) at Doniphan Moore‘s spectacular new design studio on Fairmount Street in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood. All were there to see and garner tips from the Kitchen Confidential panel hosted by Monogram Luxury Appliances. And the 4:30 to 6:30 pm timing couldn’t have been better.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
papercitymag.com
The Masterminds Behind Bachendorf’s Host a Rare Showing of Master Jeweler Robert Procop’s Collection
Robert Procop and Lawerence Bock. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. While Dallas certainly has no shortage of jewels and gems, it’s not every day you get up close and personal with some of the world’s rarest pieces. That’s why private viewers and collectors jumped at the chance to have a private viewing of renowned jewelry designer Robert Procop’s collection at the home of the Bock family — the masterminds behind Bachendorf’s. Lawrence Bock, a GIA-trained gemologist and one of the youngest graduates from the Gemological Institute of America, has served on the board of directors for Jewelers of America and the Jewelers Vigilance Committee and was inducted into the Retailer Hall of Fame in 2011. Needless to say, a party at Lawrence and Katy Bock’s home sparkles.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
WATCH: Check out North Texas eatery Fish City Grill’s delicious crab legs
Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it's coming from Fish City Grill.
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
dmagazine.com
Marcus Paslay Shares the Inspiration Behind His New Concept, Walloon’s
The head of From Scratch Hospitality and the mind behind Fort Worth favorites Clay Pigeon, Piattello, and Provender Hall, Chef Marcus Paslay is readying a new venue in The 701, a historic revitalization project in the city’s Near Southside district. “My team and I started brainstorming what would fit...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
