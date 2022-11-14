The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets

Robert Procop and Lawerence Bock. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. While Dallas certainly has no shortage of jewels and gems, it’s not every day you get up close and personal with some of the world’s rarest pieces. That’s why private viewers and collectors jumped at the chance to have a private viewing of renowned jewelry designer Robert Procop’s collection at the home of the Bock family — the masterminds behind Bachendorf’s. Lawrence Bock, a GIA-trained gemologist and one of the youngest graduates from the Gemological Institute of America, has served on the board of directors for Jewelers of America and the Jewelers Vigilance Committee and was inducted into the Retailer Hall of Fame in 2011. Needless to say, a party at Lawrence and Katy Bock’s home sparkles.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO