Davis Love III withdraws from RSM Classic with wrist injury
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tournament host Davis Love III withdrew from the RSM Classic before the start of the opening round with a left wrist injury. Love, 58, had been dealing with the injury for a few weeks and had a cortisone shot earlier this week to alleviate the pain but was unable to play. He was replaced in the field by Scott Brown.
New OWGR 'laughable'? Brian Harman, at the RSM Classic, sees it differently
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – When the Official World Golf Ranking launched its modified formula for compiling the ranking in August, there was a tacit understanding that it would not be a smooth transition. The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments...
Rory McIlroy stays in contention in Dubai with birdie-birdie-eagle finish
Rory McIlroy’s first 33 holes at the DP World Tour Championship were, as he put it, “quite average.”. He was right. Seven birdies against six bogeys to open his championship is, by his high standard, quite average indeed. Then came the final three holes Friday in Dubai. With...
Golf Central Podcast: Reacting to Rory McIlroy's, Jon Rahm's no-holds-barred pressers
This might be the final official event of the calendar year for the major tours, but Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm weren't about to go gentle into that good night. Both competing in the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy (again) didn't hold back regarding LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and Rahm let his strong opinions be known about the Official World Golf Ranking.
Jon Rahm is 'tired' of hearing that he had a subpar 2022
Jon Rahm began 2022 as the world's No. 1-ranked player. Now, he's fifth. However, the Spaniard still feels he had a quality year. "I got pretty tired of hearing 'you're having an off-year,' Rahm at the DP World Tour Championship after a second-round 6-under 66. "Maybe the standard I've set has gotten you guys used to seeing me win more often, or at least having the chance to win more often.
Cole Hammer leads RSM, 'excited' about PGA Tour University changes
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – On Monday the PGA Tour unveiled a plan to provide direct access to the circuit for the top college player via the PGA Tour University program. Thursday, Cole Hammer offered a timely reminder of why the new program was needed. Hammer, who bolted the...
Bryson DeChambeau regretful of bulking regimen: 'I had such huge mood swings'
Bryson DeChambeau's bulk came with a catch. A few years ago, the 2020 U.S. Open winner notably added 50 pounds of muscle by doing intense weight training and eating a 3,500-calorie, protein shake-filled diet. That, plus fierce swing speed training, helped him achieve his goal of becoming the longest driver on Tour.
'Laughable': Jon Rahm rips revamped Official World Golf Ranking
Jon Rahm lashed out at the new Official World Golf Ranking after this week’s limited-field season finale on the DP World Tour offered nearly half as many points as the PGA Tour’s full-field event. “I’m going to be as blunt as I can,” Rahm told reporters Wednesday in...
Davis Love III says LIV Golf needs to say 'we give,' in order for talks with PGA Tour
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Tuesday in Dubai, Rory McIlroy suggested that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman should “exit stage left” to make room for an “adult” to work things out with the PGA Tour. A day later, Davis Love III didn’t see that as an option.
WATCH: Webb Simpson has ace from 215 yards out in Round 1 of RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Webb Simpson and his caddie Paul Tesori have the kind of relationship that leaves no unspoken thoughts. That was certainly the case Thursday at the RSM Classic. Simpson was 2 under par through 12 holes on a blustery day on the Plantation Course when...
Tyrrell Hatton 'raging' after closing bogey on Day 1 of DP World Tour Champ.
Tyrrell Hatton is looking to cap off an “average” year with a win at the DP World Tour Championship, and he’s off to a good start after a first-round 7-under 65 that has him tied for the lead with U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. The Englishman’s round...
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
Judge rules Phil Mickelson, Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch still subject to discovery in antitrust lawsuit
Phil Mickelson, Hudson Swafford and Talor Gooch withdrew from the antitrust lawsuit that was filed against the PGA Tour in August, but a U.S. District Court judge ruled Thursday that their agents are still subject to discovery, including any non-privileged electronic information related to their clients and LIV Golf. Judge...
Nelly Korda says details regarding blood clot diagnosis 'blown out of proportion'
Nelly Korda has had quite a turbulent year. In March, she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her right arm. Last week, however, the 24-year-old won her first LPGA event in a year and rose to No. 1 in the world again. On Tuesday, an article from Golfweek quoted...
