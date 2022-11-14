Police continue to search for a man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. The Sabattus police department says 31-year-old Diego Martinez escaped during a standoff at a home on Sabattus Road early Friday morning. Police set up a perimeter around the home before the suspect burst through the garage door in a car that belongs to the people who live there. A chase then ensued with the suspect driving the wrong way down Pine Street in Lewiston at 100 mph. Police say Martinez crashed the vehicle and abandoned it on Washington street in Auburn before he fled on foot. Police say the man later crashed two other vehicles in Oxford and Norway.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO