BlackRock Ups Stake in Penny Stock MULN; Trims Holdings in AAPL and MSFT
BlackRock reduced its stakes in AAPL, AMZN, and MSFT stocks. Nonetheless, these companies remain its biggest holdings. BlackRock is also bullish on penny stocks, including MULN and HSDT. The latest 13F filing from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reveals that the asset management and investment company is bullish about penny stock Mullen Automotive...
Here’s Why Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is Trending Downwards
Tyson Foods shares have taken a beating due to numerous reasons, including the CFO’s arrest for misconduct as well as mixed earnings. However, investors may consider buying the stock based on its low valuation and robust business momentum. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) stock has been on a roller coaster ride...
Here’s Why We’re Bullish on Amazon Stock (NASDAQ: AMZN)
Amazon stock has suffered with the rest of the tech sector this year. Its underwhelming results of late have contributed to the pessimism surrounding its stock. However, its problems are temporary, and its long-term bull case remains intact. Long-term investing is critical for building wealth over time. Companies with long-term...
Here’s Why Bath & Body Works (NASDAQ:BBWI) Stock Soared 22% Yesterday
Bath & Body Works stock jumped more than 22% yesterday, driven by Q3 results beating top and bottom-line estimates and a higher full-year 2022 outlook. Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) shot up more than 22% in yesterday’s extended trading hours, thanks to its better-than-expected Q3 results and strong forward guidance. The company is upbeat about its cost-saving measures and the “robust gifting assortment” it has in store for the upcoming holiday season.
Here’s Why Layoffs Might Not Solve Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Problems
Although Salesforce claims to be more focused on pursuing profitability over outright growth, such a paradigm-shifting transition is easier said than done for CRM stock. In many cases, layoffs announced at publicly traded companies tend to lift the underlying securities. Essentially, such negative actions communicate to shareholders that the impacted companies are serious about righting the ship. So, it’s not surprising that Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) benefitted from a recently announced headcount reduction. Still, making the upside stick for the long haul represents an entirely different story. I am skeptically neutral on CRM stock.
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)
Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile.
Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 40% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar
The story for most of 2022 has been one of soaring inflation but with 2023 about to enter the frame, the plot appears to be taking a positive turn. The October inflation report came in much better than expected and took Wall Street by surprise. The good news, according to Goldman Sachs’ Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, is that the trend is set to continue into next year.
This Shipping Stock Offers a Gigantic Yield of Over 30%; Should You Bet?
This shipping stock is currently offering a large dividend yield of over 30%. Even with moderation, the yield could remain high, making it an attractive income stock. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock offers an enormous dividend yield of over 30%. The high yield of this shipping company that provides transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector is lucrative. However, a slowdown in demand amid a weak macro environment puts its yield at risk. Even with a decline, the yield could stay high, making it a solid dividend play.
Are These 2 New Warren Buffett Stocks Really Worth Buying? Here’s What Analysts Are Saying
Last week closed with a sudden market rally after October’s inflation data was better-than-anticipated, but this week’s trading has been unpredictable. There’s a level of uncertainty here; investors want to buy – but inflation remains high, and interest rates are still rising, making for a tough economic environment.
Zillow Stock (NASDAQ:ZG): The List of Negatives Keeps Growing
Zillow has been having a tough time this year. A combination of souring home purchase rates, elevated home prices, and a slumping macroeconomic picture adds up to bad news for the already-declining company. Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is one of the places that homebuyers increasingly turn to to find the property of...
MGNI vs. PUBM: Which AdTech Stock is Worth Buying?
This is not a particularly good time for AdTech companies, but their stocks are worth considering. Of course, every investor’s goal is to buy low and sell high, so this seems like an excellent time to look for the likely winners in AdTech before their stock prices recover. AdTech...
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Lower; GDPNow Estimate Increases
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.11%, 0.82%, and 1.45%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 2.04%. Conversely, the utilities sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.9%. In addition, WTI crude oil remained below $90 per barrel as it hovers around the low-$85 range.
Sangoma Technologies Stock (TSE:STC) Can More Than Triple — Here’s Why
Analysts believe that Sangoma stock can gain more than 200% over the next 12 months. Certain valuation metrics indicate that this outcome is possible. Sangoma Technologies (TSE: STC) (NASDAQ: SANG), a “provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications,” is an intriguing stock to consider. This communications-as-a-service (CaaS) provider can be considered a deep-value stock by a few metrics. It also has a Strong Buy rating from analysts who think the stock can more than triple from current levels. Looking into its low valuation, that’s a possibility.
Sonos Stock (NASDAQ:SONO) Climbs amid Q4 Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Sonos stock is outperforming the market today following its Fiscal Q4 results. However, several new headwinds are massing against the company, and its future plans may be in jeopardy. While Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) does have some exciting new developments afoot, I’m still bearish on the company. There’s a lot going on,...
Clearfield Shares (NASDAQ: CLFD) Surge 25% after Earnings Beat
Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) surged more than 25% after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.22, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.86 per share. Sales increased by 110.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $95 million. This...
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) to Cut 8% of Its Workforce; Shares Fall
Shares of online car retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) fell roughly 6% today after it announced plans to cut 1,500 employees. This equates to approximately 8% of the workforce. The company is currently losing money and isn’t expected to become profitable anytime soon. As a result, these cost-cutting measures are very much needed for Carvana, as it generates a lot of revenue from loans.
Diversified Royalty Stock (TSE:DIV): Should You Buy Its 8.5% Dividend?
Diversified Royalty Corp. has been trending recently due to multiple pieces of news. Its latest news release sent the stock tumbling almost 8%, bringing its forward dividend yield to nearly 8.5%. As a result, DIV looks like a solid play for income-oriented investors. Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV), which owns royalties...
Catch These 3 Cheap Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
Investors looking for dividend-paying stocks could consider investing in the following three companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? Each of these stocks is trading near its 52-week low, offering an opportunity to purchase them at a discount and capitalize on their high yield. P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
JD.com is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on November 18. Analyst James Lee is highly optimistic about JD’s ability to improve margins and grow market share despite current headwinds. Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 18, before...
Riot Blockchain (NYSE:RIOT) Stock: Analysts Expect a Strong Recovery
Riot Blockchain’s third-quarter results failed to meet analysts’ expectations. Nonetheless, analysts remain highly optimistic about the Bitcoin miner’s future growth potential. Crypto miner Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has managed to sustain its operations in the third quarter despite the softness in the industry. In the past week,...
