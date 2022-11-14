Read full article on original website
Football: Stoughton’s Griffin Empey named Badger Small Offensive Lineman of Year
Griffin Empey led the Stoughton football’s all-conference selections as the senior standout was named the Badger Small’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. Empey was an unanimous first-team selection on the offensive line, as well as an unanimous choice as a first-team down lineman on defense. Empey collected 80...
For Your Information: Host a Family looking for holiday hosts
Every December, the Host A Family (HAF) organization strives to ensure a memorable and meaningful Christmas for more than 300 families who struggle to make ends meet throughout the school districts of Stoughton, Oregon and McFarland. For the past 30 years, local individuals and businesses have stepped up, providing gifts...
Volleyball: Stoughton trio named Badger East All-Conference
After winning its first regional championship in six years, a trio of Stoughton volleyball players were named Badger East All-Conference recently. Stoughton senior Amelia Albers was named first-team all-conference at libero. Albers led the team with 491 digs – 5.3 per set – and 58 aces – 0.6 per set.
Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
Group installs osprey platforms along Lake Kegonsa
“They didn't believe that a bird could build something like that.”. Kim VanBrocklin said people are amazed when they see or hear about ospreys around Stoughton and the sheer size of their nests. VanBrocklin is part of the Friends of Lake Kegonsa (FOLKS) Wildlife Committee. This spring, the group applied...
Yahara River Trail in line for more funding
The Yahara River Trail in Stoughton was one of eight county projects to receive federal infrastructure funding through Greater Madison MPO, the organization announced on Thursday, Nov. 17. MPO allotted $28,000 of the $35,000 total project cost for a feasibility study next year on extending the trail to Mandt Park....
Stoughton Health Geriatric Psychiatry Unit marks 25 years
Designed to treat acute mental health disorders in adults aged 55 and over, the Stoughton Health Geriatric Psychiatry Unit opened 25 years ago, and has helped countless seniors in that time. According to a Nov. 15 Stoughton Health news release, the unit’s personalized treatment is provided utilizing a multidisciplinary approach,...
City Council approves budget; 9 percent tax drop
Stoughton’s equalized value is skyrocketing and its tax rate is dropping for next year. Stoughton City Council members unanimously approved the city’s 2023 budget at their Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting, including a mill rate of 7.01, a drop from last year’s rate of 7.71, meaning city residents will pay $69.53 less per $100,000 of assessed value.
