Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
PinkPantheress – “Do You Miss Me?” (Prod. Kaytranada)
A little more than a year ago, the young British dance-pop auteur PinkPantheress release To Hell With It, her 19-minute debut mixtape. After a record like that and a whole lot of viral success, the standard operating procedure would be to crank out a full-length album. But PinkPantheress is a creature of the internet, and albums don’t seem especially relevant to her. Instead, she’s been cranking out collaborations: “Picture In My Mind” with Sam Gellaitry, “Where You Are” with WILLOW, a Drake remix with GoldLink. Today, PinkPantheress has dropped another new single on us, and she recorded it with Montreal dance great Kaytranada.
I Guess The Smile Actually Will Work In Television Again
The Smile’s debut single was a rip-snorting rock song called “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” Wrong! The Radiohead side project gave their first televised performance on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show. Naturally, inevitably, they performed “You Will Never Work In Television Again.”...
Ab-Soul – “Gang’Nem” (Feat. Fre$H)
After reemerging with “Hollandaise” in the spring, the mercurial TDE rapper Ab-Soul has been kicking out new singles consistently this fall, including “Moonshooter” and “Do Better.” As you might have guessed, it’s been leading up to an album. Herbert, the first new Ab-Soul...
Kelly Rowland Had A Big Week, Too: Watch Her Play Celebrity Pickleball & Descend A Scary VR Mine
Beyoncé made some headlines this week. On Monday, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. That brings Beyoncé’s total number of career Grammy nominations to 88 — tying her husband Jay-Z for the highest number of Grammy noms for anyone, ever. But Beyoncé wasn’t the only former member of Destiny’s Child out here making moves this week! Did Beyoncé play in a televised celebrity pickleball tournament with Dierks Bentley and Luis Guzmán? Did she appear on the Instagram talk show where Marlon Wayans forces his guests to do scary VR-headset things? No. No, she didn’t. Instead, that was all Kelly Rowland.
Stream DIIV’s Acoustic Live At The Murmrr Theatre Album Featuring My Bloody Valentine & Alex G Covers
In the summer of 2017, DIIV played an acoustic show at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. DIIV viewed it as a sort of reboot for the band, with frontman Z. Cole Smith a few months into his sobriety journey. The gig was filmed for a Tidal documentary released in early 2018, and now it has become a live album. Live At The Murmrr Theatre features 11 songs, including covers of Alex G’s “Hollow” and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”
Stream Daniel Bachman’s Fascinating, Inspiring, Unsettling New Album Almanac Behind
The prolific Virginian guitarist Daniel Bachman has explored many different styles as both a performer and a producer, but he’s never made an album like Almanac Behind. In a message to Bandcamp followers, Three Lobed Recordings calls the project “sort of audio diary recording and reflecting Bachman’s interactions with and thoughts on man-made climate change” but also “so much more.” They’re right that Almanac Behind both lives up to and transcends its core conceit. It’s one of the most stirring and singular albums I’ve heard this year, experimental yet approachable and brimming with quiet, churning tension.
Korn – “Worst Is On Its Way” (HEALTH Remix) (Feat. Danny Brown & Meechy Darko)
Hey, here’s something fun! Earlier this year, nü metal godfathers Korn released Requiem, their 14th album. Today, Korn have dropped a remix for the Requiem single “Worst Is On Its Way” that features the talents of a bunch of very cool people. HEALTH, the collab-happy Los Angeles band who definitely have some Korn in their DNA, have reworked Korn’s song, and they’ve added verses from Danny Brown and Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko.
Chance The Rapper – “YAH Know” (Feat. King Promise)
For a while, Chance The Rapper has been promising a new album called 2000, which was evidently delayed for sample-clearance issues. Chance’s next project is now called Star Line Gallery, and it’s not clear whether it’s the same project as 2000 or something else entirely. For a while, Chance has just been releasing new songs a track or two at a time. We last heard from Chance in June, when he got together with Joey Bada$$ to release the single “The Highs & The Lows.” Today, Chance has followed that one with another single, and his latest is a collaboration with the Ghanian singer King Promise.
Yard Act Are Also Releasing A Dub Version Of Their Album
Look out, everyone; the indie rockers have discovered dub reggae again! Given the proliferation of high-potency weed, this was probably inevitable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spoon got together with Adrian Sherwood to release Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound), a dub version of their album Lucifer On The Moon. Now, Leeds post-punk ranters Yard Act have done something similar, teaming with British dub legend Mad Professor for a new take on their debut LP The Overload.
Fatoumata Diawara – “Nsera” (Feat. Damon Albarn)
Malian singer, songwriter, guitarist and actress Fatoumata Diawara has worked with Damon Albarn in the ensembles Africa Express and Rocket Juice & The Moon. Today she welcomes the Blur and Gorillaz leader onto her new single “Nsera,” a title that means “destination” in her native Bambara. The song’s syncopated, synth-powered groove and bright, joyous melody will probably appeal to fans of LCD Soundsystem, Ibibio Sound Machine, and even bands with names that don’t fit that general pattern. Watch director Gregory Ohrel’s video for “Nsera” below.
Watch NYC Screamo Band Saetia Play Their First Show In 23 Years
The massively influential NYC screamo pioneers Saetia are back together this week for a brief run of benefit shows, their first performances in 23 years. As detailed in our recent feature on screamo reunions, they’re playing the gigs without guitarist Jamie Behar, who was accused of longstanding emotional abuse by his ex-partner. Saetia are doing three straight nights at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, as well as a Saturday matinee at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan, with all proceeds benefitting GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality). The first of those shows went down last night at St. Vitus; below, you can catch footage of the last two tunes of the night, “Venus And Bacchus” and “One Dying Wish.” Looks like it was an amazing time.
LCD Soundsystem Brought “New Body Rhumba” To Colbert Ahead Of Their Brooklyn Steel Residency
The first new LCD Soundsystem song in five years, “New Body Rhumba,” came out at the end of September. (It’s in longtime James Murphy pal Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise, reportedly soundtracking a full-cast song-and-dance number.) LCD are also launching another holiday-season concert residency at Brooklyn Steel this Friday. The band promoted both the new song and the residency last night on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Check it out below.
Pavement Musical Slanted! Enchanted! Premiering In NYC
I promise this is real as far as I know. I just received a press release about it from Matador Records. There’s a link where you can buy tickets. It does not appear to be a practical joke. The songs of legendary (and recently reunited) indie rock band Pavement...
Brockhampton’s “Final Album” The Family Is Out Now, And Another One Called TM Is Out Tonight
Brockhampton have been promoting The Family, out today, as their final album. That’s not entirely accurate. Brockhampton will follow The Family tonight at midnight with one more album called TM, billed as a “parting gift.”. To clarify, technically The Family is the last project Brockhampton recorded together. It’s...
Tancred – “Jars”
Last month, Jess Abbott released her first new Tancred track — “Mirepoix” featuring Jenny Owen Youngs — since her 2018 Nightstand LP. Today, Abbott is sharing another one-off called “Jars.” It’s a slow-burning, lullaby-esque ballad about “the transition from being young and alone to being with someone who changes your life and kind of wakes you up from where you’ve been,” as Abbott explains in a release. Listen to the glimmering “Jars” below.
