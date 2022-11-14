Read full article on original website
NYC officials hope to send the rats packing as Mayor Adams signs 'Rat Action Plan'
The unofficial mascot of New York City is no longer welcome.
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval
Elon Musk’s managerial bomb-throwing at Twitter has so thinned the ranks of software engineers who keep the world’s de-facto public square up and running that industry insiders and programmers who were fired or resigned this week agree: Twitter may soon fray so badly it could actually crash. Musk ended a very public argument with nearly two dozen coders over his retooling of the microblogging platform earlier this week by ordering them fired. Hundreds of engineers and other workers then quit after he demanded they pledge to “extremely hardcore” work by Thursday evening or resign with severance pay. The newest departures mean the platform is losing workers just at it gears up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which opens Sunday. It’s one of Twitter’s busiest events, when tweet surges heavily stress its systems. “It does look like he’s going to blow up Twitter,” said Robert Graham, a veteran cybersecurity entrepreneur. “I can’t see how the lights won’t go out at any moment” — although many recently departed Twitter employees predicted a more gradual demise.
Stereogum
I Guess The Smile Actually Will Work In Television Again
The Smile’s debut single was a rip-snorting rock song called “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” Wrong! The Radiohead side project gave their first televised performance on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show. Naturally, inevitably, they performed “You Will Never Work In Television Again.”...
The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.
22 People Who Were Completely, Totally, Embarrassingly Wrong
If you're going to correct someone on the internet, you'd better make VERY sure you're not wrong first.
Stereogum
Speed – “One Blood We Bleed”
The Baltimore/Brooklyn-based Flatspot Records is one of the best, most consistent labels on the hardcore landscape. Just in the past year, Flatspot has put out barnburner records from bands like End It, Scowl, Speed, and Zulu. Early next year, Flatspot will release its latest compilation in a series called The Extermination. That series as been dormant for a while; the last entry, The Extermination Volume III came out six years ago; it had bands like Terror, Take Offense, and Higher Power. The Extermination Volume IV has, if anything, an even wilder group of bands contributing.
Stereogum
Chance The Rapper – “YAH Know” (Feat. King Promise)
For a while, Chance The Rapper has been promising a new album called 2000, which was evidently delayed for sample-clearance issues. Chance’s next project is now called Star Line Gallery, and it’s not clear whether it’s the same project as 2000 or something else entirely. For a while, Chance has just been releasing new songs a track or two at a time. We last heard from Chance in June, when he got together with Joey Bada$$ to release the single “The Highs & The Lows.” Today, Chance has followed that one with another single, and his latest is a collaboration with the Ghanian singer King Promise.
Stereogum
Gladie’s Augusta Koch Got Sober And Made An Amazing Album About It
At a Philadelphia show last year, opening solo for Laura Jane Grace, Gladie frontwoman Augusta Koch played her first set since quitting alcohol. She debuted the at-the-time unreleased new song, “Born Yesterday,” an ode to the overwhelming, beautiful and terrifying waves of emotion that come with being sober; she was feeling them all up there onstage on her own. It’s now the second track on Gladie’s second album, Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, dropping Friday. “The way I feel, I could fill the ocean on my own,” Koch sings.
Stereogum
Weird Nightmare – “So Far Gone”
Earlier this year, Alex Edkins, frontman of the great Toronto noise-rock power trio METZ, unveiled his new solo project Weird Nightmare and released his self-titled debut album. Weird Nightmare’s music is considerably more tuneful than what Edkins does with METZ. It’s a muscular, gritty take on power-pop, and it rocks pretty hard in its own way.
Stereogum
††† (Crosses) – “Sensation”
††† (aka Crosses), the duo of Deftones singer Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, returned Christmas Eve 2021 with a cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses” — their first new song since 2014. Last March, they shared two new originals: “Initiation” and “Protection.” Late last month, they returned with “Vivien,” the lead single from a new EP, PERMANENT.RADIENT. Today, ††† are back again with another taste of their upcoming six-track project.
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
Stereogum
Eluvium – “Escapement” & “Swift Automatons”
For nearly 20 years, the Portland composer Matthew Robert Cooper has been recording gorgeously acoustic ambient music under the name Eluvium. Early next year, Cooper will follow his last two Eluvium albums, 2020’s Virga I and 2021’s Virga II, with the new LP (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality. That new Eluvium album is inspired by the works of TS Eliot and Richard Brautigan and also by the way that algorithms regulate humankind’s interactions with machines. Cooper recorded the album with a number of different musicians, including a full orchestra, working with them all remotely.
